Governor Abbott Appoints Four To State Board Of Dental Examiners

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brady Morehead, D.D.S. and Sarah Lamb and reappointed Lorie Jones and Bryan Henderson, II, D.D.S. to the State Board of Dental Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board administers programs for the testing and licensing of dentists and dental hygienists in the state. The Board also enforces Texas laws regulating the practice of dentistry.

Brady Morehead, D.D.S. of San Antonio is the clinical director at Dental Health Associates of Texas and has served as a general dentist for the United States Army since 2001. After four years of active duty service, he was honorably discharged in 1992 and has remained a member of the United States Army Reserves. He holds the rank of Colonel and is currently the Army Reserve Director for Regional Health Command East. He is a master and former chapter president of the San Antonio Academy of General Dentistry. Morehead received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from the University of South Florida and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Additionally, he has received a certification in parenteral sedation from the University of Southern California.

Sarah Lamb of Dallas is a vice president of Brokerage at The Retail Connection and former registered dental assistant in the State of California. She is a member of the Leadership Cohort for the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) for Public Policy and is second vice president of the Board of Directors for Bryan’s House and chairs its Development Committee. She is a member of The Real Estate Council (TREC), where she serves on its Public Policy Committee and PAC Board of Directors as the PAC treasurer. Additionally, she is a part of TREC’s 2022 Associate Leadership Council alumni. Since 2019, she has served the City of Dallas as an appointee to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Lamb received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from San Francisco State University.

Lorie Jones of Magnolia is chief executive officer of RDA Prep, a company with a mission to empower high school students by providing them with an educational foundation in dentistry. She is a member and past president of the Texas Dental Hygienist’s Association and Greater Houston Dental Hygienist’s Association. She is president of The University of Texas Dental Hygiene Alumni Association. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from The University of Texas at Houston School of Dentistry, Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University, and teaching certificate in health science technology through the iTeachTexas program.

Bryan Henderson, II, D.D.S. of Dallas is a dentist anesthesiologist and a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M University School of Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, and Dallas County Dental Society. Additionally, he is a member and past president of American Society of Dentist Anesthesiologists, board member of Woodhill Medical Park, and board member and treasurer for the Orange Tree Association. Henderson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin, Doctor of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry, and certificate in anesthesia from the Medical College of Pennsylvania.