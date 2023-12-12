European Film Festival 2023 in Ukraine: watch European cinema for free from 13 to 19 December

The European Film Festival 2023 (EUFF), an online festival of European cinematography, will take place in Ukraine from 13 to 19 December.

The festival is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine together with the European cultural institutions, the Goethe-Institut, Institut Français, and Cineuropa.

This year’s festival will showcase the outstanding achievements of European cinema and introduce to the audience the contemporary cinema of Ukraine.

The EUFF 2023 will present nine films that won awards at international film festivals. They will be available for free on the festival’s online platform.

To join the EUFF 2023, you should register on the Festival website, rent the film for free and watch it at any convenient time between 13 and 19 December.

This year’s programme includes a Ukrainian film Luxembourg, Luxembourg. The full programme and film descriptions are available on the EUFF website.

The inclusion of a Ukrainian film in the programme is “a sign of a deepening dialogue and strengthening partnership between Europe and Ukraine,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine noted.

