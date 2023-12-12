‘Viva Dell’Arte! A Commedia Feast’ in Blue Lake on December 17th

This is a press release from Dell’Arte International:

Dell’Arte International is celebrating the season by inviting you to a holiday banquet like no other. Your favorite commedia characters are back – and this time they’re bringing dinner!

The Dell’Arte Company is bringing their gut-busting brand of physical comedy and entertainment for a one-night-only gala dinner and silent auction fundraiser charivari (a celebratory noisy mock serenade) of food, drinks, live music, performances, celebratory stories, and miscellaneous Viva La Famiglia festivities!

Familiar commedia characters will – between performances – serve you with Brett Shuler Fine Catering’s very best winter feast for the occasion, featuring local farm-to-table fare, complemented with local wines and beverages. A silent auction will offer you the opportunity to view and bid on some unique gifts. For those unable to attend in person, the auction will continue online for two weeks after the festivities..

Program of the evening:

4:30pm Wine and hors d’oeuvres at the Carlo. View silent auction items and Dell’Artian antics

5:30pm Dinner at Blue Lake Grange, served in the spirit of commedia, music, and storytelling

7:00pm Procession back to the theater for dessert and a fun-filled commedia performance

Please be advised that commedia dell’arte is an improvisational, interactive, and physical form of live theater that is full-flavored, robust, and, at times, a little spicy on the palate.

This event promises to be a celebration of family and friends that will leave you all a-glow by the end of the evening. Tickets are available on our website (direct link: https://dellarte.com/support-us/viva-dellarte-gala/) or by calling (707) 502-2108. Dell’Arte will be decking the Odd Fellow Hall and packing the theater for a fun-filled evening. We look forward to seeing you there!

This event is supported by George Petersen Insurance, The Mad River Grange, US Bank, Pierson’s Building Center, the California Arts Council, and Bonnie Neely.