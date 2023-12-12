Port of El Paso CBP officers seize fentanyl and methamphetamine

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte and Bridge of the Americas border crossings intercepted a combined 73 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine on four separate failed smuggling attempts.

“CBP officers remain focused on the narcotic interdiction mission,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Vigilance and the utilization of various tools and resources bolsters the success of keeping these harmful narcotics from entering our country.”

14.75-pound fentanyl seizure.

On Dec. 6, CBP officers conducting inspections encountered a 20-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers selected the vehicle for inspection including screening by a CBP canine team and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of multiple packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 14.75 pound of fentanyl.

The following day, CBP officers encountered a 37-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a canine team and a non-intrusive exam. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery multiple bundles containing 45.45 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 8, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing selected a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old female U.S. citizen for inspection. Upon inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers located several bundles containing blue pills concealed within the center console area. The bundles contained a total of 12.47 pounds of fentanyl.

Fentanyl smuggled in internal cavity.

Later that day, CBP officers at the Paso del Borte border crossing intercepted .33 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made following a pat down search of a 49-year-old female U.S. citizen who arrived via the pedestrian lanes. One fentanyl filled bundle was located within the vaginal cavity.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and/or processed accordingly.