Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Completes 18 Transactions in Past 60 Days, Establishing Itself as One of the Most Prolific Securities Law Firms in the Country

Since announcing the business combination in October, SRFC has demonstrated its presence by representing a number of organizations on IPOs, public and private offerings, and other market activity

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a full-service law firm internationally recognized for its securities and litigation practices, today shared a snapshot of the Firm’s activity since announcing that Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP would combine with Carmel, Milazzo & Feil to form SRFC.



With approximately 70 experienced attorneys in offices spanning New York City, California and Florida, SRFC is one of the largest rosters of securities lawyers in the country across mid-sized law firms. SRFC provides creative and cost-effective solutions, boasting a world-class corporate and securities litigation group that represents broker-dealers, businesses and individuals in all types of commercial litigation and arbitration.

In recent months, SRFC completed major transactions, including:

Additionally, SRFC celebrated the following milestones:

Closed 18 deals in October and November 2023

Joined the ranks on the Chamber’s New York Regional Guide for 2024.

Partner, Ross Carmel’s commentary on the IPO market featured in MarketWatch and MSN

Litigation Partner Scott Furst achieved a case of first-impression victory in the New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division in October

Sponsored the 34th annual St. Jude’s “Wall Street Taste of New York” event



“While initial public offerings and broader capital markets activity are down of late, SRFC remains one of the busiest law firms on Wall Street , a testament to our dogged work ethic and industry expertise, both of which reflect the bright future of the firm,” said Gregory Sichenzia, Partner at SRFC. “We pride ourselves on our credibility and dedication to our clients, and look forward to achieving the firm’s growth goals and continued success of its clients as 2023 draws to a close.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

Finally, SRFC has a burgeoning expungement practice, where it represents registered persons seeking to have false and harmful customer complaints removed from their industry records. In addition to SRFC’s well known securities practice, we have expertise in multiple disciplines including complex commercial litigation in an array of matters from shareholder derivative actions, partnership disputes, breach of contract, etc. SRFC practice groups include tax and trust and estates, notably providing sophisticated estate planning for its high-net-worth clients. For a full list of transactions, please visit our website at: https://srfc.law/

Follow SRFC on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter)

Media contact:

FischTank PR

srfc@fischtankpr.com



