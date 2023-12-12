CGrowth Capital Inc. Bolsters Mining Division with Team Expansion and Expert Appointments

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and currently consists of two divisions including Mining and Sports Technology. The company is focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.



CGrowth Capital Inc. is delighted to announce the appointment of specialized teams and companies that are integral to the development and execution of in-depth formal reports on the company’s mining tenements. The results of these reports have significantly surpassed expectations and are scheduled for release in the coming weeks. The reports were completed by highly qualified, independent professionals on the appointed teams. Their appointments were based on their expertise and strict adherence to the industry standards of JORC, SAMREC, and ISO NI 43-101, ensuring that every aspect of the reporting is not only accurate but also trustworthy and reliable. The appointed teams have been working on-site full-time over the past several months and have made exceptional progress. Details on the newly added companies and professionals to the CGRA Mining Inc. team, along with their qualifications, are available in the investor section of the CGRA Mining website. This resource provides comprehensive information on the expertise and backgrounds of our team members, reflecting our commitment to transparency and excellence in our operations.

Metminec (Pty) Ltd has been appointed by CGRA Mining Inc. as the primary geological consultant tasked with taking the company to proven reserve. The company’s mandate is to complete the initial resource estimate and embark on drilling and other programs to deliver a complete Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in Q2 2024 and a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) with a proven reserve in early 2025. First tasked with executing a phased geological exploration program across the company’s tenements in the Dodoma Urban area of Tanzania, Metminec has successfully completed the initial Desktop Research & Reconnaissance survey of the selected prospecting sites. The promising results of this survey are expected to be released in the coming weeks. In addition to this, Metminec has developed a comprehensive project rollout and action plan, detailing the timelines and activities for the discovery phase of the project. This work, underpinned by Metminec's proprietary and proven methodology, involves a phased, risk-based approach to exploration on the prospecting tenements held by CGRA Mining Inc. Details on the highly competent Metminec team members and their qualifications can be found in the investor section of the CGRA Mining website.

Earthlab Technical Division (Pty) Ltd has been appointed as the peer review company by CGRA Mining Inc., a role in which they serve as the independent evaluator. Their responsibilities are comprehensive, encompassing the creation of the overall mining plan, financial modeling, and overseeing the feasibility of the mining project. This appointment ensures the highest level of integrity and viability in the project's development. Earthlab boasts a notable track record, having collaborated with some of the world's leading mining companies, including the multi-billion-dollar industry giant, De Beers Consolidated Mines. A key figure in Earthlab's team is Mr. Deon du Plessis, who brings 22 years of technical and consulting experience in mining. His expertise spans exploratory development and expansion of both open-pit and underground mining across multiple commodities, including lithium in hard rock and brines. His previous experience includes a significant role as Senior Geologist at De Beers, where he was responsible for production and evaluation drilling in their Mineral Resources Management division.

Nicolas Link, Chairman of CGRA, commented, ‘‘The strategic team expansions and expert appointments at CGrowth Capital Inc. mark a key step in enhancing our mining division's capabilities. These experts have not only worked with major reputable mining houses but also bring specific African experience that is invaluable at this stage of the project. We are confident these additions will significantly contribute to our growth trajectory and shareholder value. As we enter the exciting discovery stage of our project, we eagerly anticipate unveiling the detailed and comprehensive work undertaken by these seasoned experts over the past several months. Their unparalleled experience and proven track record in the mining sector promise to add significantly to our ongoing operations.”

CGRA's current trajectory aligns with the Lassonde Curve, a widely recognized model in the mining industry that illustrates the significant growth potential during the discovery stage—a phase CGRA is now entering. The Lassonde Curve suggests that the discovery stage often corresponds with the most substantial increase in a mining company's market value. As CGRA embarks on this exciting phase, there is a strong anticipation of not only advancing the company’s exploration efforts but also realizing remarkable value growth. Historically, this stage has been a pivotal point for substantial increases in company valuations.

