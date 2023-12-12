AM Best Affirms Tokio Marine HCC Insurance Company Ratings of A++ With Stable Outlook

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that AM Best has affirmed the ‘A++’ (Superior) Financial Strength Ratings and ‘aa+’ Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of the property/casualty insurance companies in the Houston Casualty Group and HCC Life Insurance Company. The outlook for all of these ratings is Stable.

“We are pleased with AM Best’s affirmation of Tokio Marine HCC's ratings. These exceptional ratings reflect our strong underwriting results across extended time periods and multiple market cycles, solid balance sheet, business model diversification and leading position in specialty insurance, as well as our robust enterprise risk management,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

The following property/casualty insurance companies comprise Houston Casualty Group, as defined by AM Best:

• Houston Casualty Company

• U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

• Avemco Insurance Company

• American Contractors Indemnity Company

• United States Surety Company

• Producers Agriculture Insurance Company

• Producers Lloyds Insurance Company

• HCC Reinsurance Company Limited

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $46 billion as of September 30, 2023. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

