Retired Police Officer Pens Crime Drama FOLLOW THE LEADS

Palmetto Publishing’s latest homicide detective story rings true to life

Charleston, SC, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers of crime fiction looking for a true-to-life story about investigating serial killers will want to check out Follow the Leads. Written by retired homicide detective turned author Brett Nichols, Follow the Leads accurately portrays the investigative process.

For Detective Max Hahn in the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau, perseverance is crucial to his role. He typically is assigned five to six homicide cases every year and must assist with dozens of other cases. Solving a case is like solving a puzzle for Detective Hahn. While some cases are more time-consuming and harder to unwind, it is often the most challenging cases that prove to be the most gratifying. Ranging from a case of self-defense to a cold-blooded serial killer, Detective Hahn’s work in investigations reveals his passionate dedication to the pursuit of justice.

Masterfully drawing from his own experiences in law enforcement, Brett Nichols delivers an authentic crime drama that will appeal to fans of contemporary mysteries and thrillers. Follow the Leads offers readers a unique kind of police novel that acts as a detective’s playbook for investigating homicides.

Follow the Leads is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

www.brettnicholsmedia.com

About the Author:

Brett Nichols worked as a police officer within the Miami-Dade Police Department for nearly three decades. His roles included uniformed patrol officer, crime scene investigator, and homicide detective. During his tenure, he was involved in investigating over one thousand homicides. He has had the privilege of working with some of the best detectives in the U.S. When he is not writing, he volunteers and plays cards. Nichols currently resides in Georgia.

