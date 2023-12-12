Governor announces 45 additional awardees of Rural Health Care Delivery Fund – Total of $80 million granted to rural health care organizations

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the final recipients of funding through the $80 million Rural Health Care Delivery Fund created earlier this year.

“The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund is making sure that no matter what part of New Mexico you call home, you have access to high quality and affordable health care,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The announcement comes on the heels of the initial distribution of $18 million to 11 rural health care organization.

The newly released list of awardees includes a diverse range of health care services across New Mexico’s rural areas. Each selected organization is slated to receive funds aimed at expanding existing and creating new health care services.

“The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund is a game-changer for rural health care in our state,” said Yvette Ramirez-Ammerman, New Mexico Primary Care Association CEO. “These funds will significantly enhance the capacity of primary care providers in rural areas, ensuring better access to quality health care for our communities.”

The awardees, spanning various regions of New Mexico, include:

Multi-region

Elite Methadone Clinic : Behavioral health and substance use services serving Sierra, Doña Ana, Socorro, Grant, Catron, Otero, Lincoln, Eddy, and Luna Counties.

: Behavioral health and substance use services serving Sierra, Doña Ana, Socorro, Grant, Catron, Otero, Lincoln, Eddy, and Luna Counties. Presbyterian Healthcare Services : Pediatric cardiology serving Chaves, Curry, Grant, and Taos Counties.

: Pediatric cardiology serving Chaves, Curry, Grant, and Taos Counties. Meridian Behavioral Health Inc .: Behavioral health serving Cibola, Lea, and Guadalupe Counties.

.: Behavioral health serving Cibola, Lea, and Guadalupe Counties. Presbyterian Medical Services : Community health workers serving McKinley, Cibola, Luna, Otero, Torrance, and Quay Counties.

: Community health workers serving McKinley, Cibola, Luna, Otero, Torrance, and Quay Counties. Hospital Services Corporation & American Medical Response : Emergency behavioral health transportation in 28 rural counties.

: Emergency behavioral health transportation in 28 rural counties. MECA, LLC: Autism services in 28 rural counties.

Northeastern New Mexico

Mora County Ambulance Service : Ambulance services in Mora County.

: Ambulance services in Mora County. De Baca Family Practice Clinic : Dental services serving De Baca and Guadalupe Counties.

: Dental services serving De Baca and Guadalupe Counties. San Miguel County : Behavioral health and substance use services serving San Miguel, Mora, Colfax, Harding, and Guadalupe Counties.

: Behavioral health and substance use services serving San Miguel, Mora, Colfax, Harding, and Guadalupe Counties. CHRISTUS St. Vincent : Primary care, obstetrics, behavioral health, oncology, and orthopedics serving Mora, Guadalupe, and Harding.

: Primary care, obstetrics, behavioral health, oncology, and orthopedics serving Mora, Guadalupe, and Harding. Krossroads Integrative Health and Recovery Solutions, Inc.: Behavioral health and substance use services serving Colfax, Union, San Miguel, Mora Guadalupe, Taos, and Harding Counties.

Northwestern New Mexico

Breath of My Heart Birthplace : Midwifery serving Taos, Los Alamos, and Rio Arriba.

: Midwifery serving Taos, Los Alamos, and Rio Arriba. Family Medicine Associates : Ultrasound services in McKinley County.

: Ultrasound services in McKinley County. First Nations Community HealthSource : Mobile health services serving McKinley and Rio Arriba Counties.

: Mobile health services serving McKinley and Rio Arriba Counties. Cibola Family Health Center : Community health workers serving Cibola & McKinley Counties.

: Community health workers serving Cibola & McKinley Counties. El Centro Family Health : Dental services in Rio Arriba County.

: Dental services in Rio Arriba County. Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board, Inc. : Outpatient urgent and clinic care in McKinley County.

: Outpatient urgent and clinic care in McKinley County. Picuris Pueblo : Primary care, behavioral health, dental and emergency transportation in Taos County.

: Primary care, behavioral health, dental and emergency transportation in Taos County. Las Cumbres Community Services: Behavioral health serving Rio Arriba and Taos Counties.

Southeastern New Mexico

Pinnacle Gastroenterology : Gastroenterology serving Otero and Lincoln Counties.

: Gastroenterology serving Otero and Lincoln Counties. Affirming Heart Victim Services : Behavioral health non-emergency transportation serving Eddy and Lea Counties.

: Behavioral health non-emergency transportation serving Eddy and Lea Counties. Aspire Healthcare : Pediatric cardiology serving Chaves, Eddy, and Luna Counties.

: Pediatric cardiology serving Chaves, Eddy, and Luna Counties. BCA Medical Associates : Infant jaundice testing serving Chaves, Eddy, and Luna Counties.

: Infant jaundice testing serving Chaves, Eddy, and Luna Counties. Building Bridges Counseling Service LLC : Intensive outpatient program for Youth serving Lea and Eddy Counties.

: Intensive outpatient program for Youth serving Lea and Eddy Counties. Three Suns Birth : Obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health serving Curry, Roosevelt, Lincoln, and Eddy Counties.

: Obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health serving Curry, Roosevelt, Lincoln, and Eddy Counties. Carlsbad LifeHouse, Inc. : Behavioral health mobile crisis team in Eddy County.

: Behavioral health mobile crisis team in Eddy County. La Casa Family Health Center : Optometry services serving Roosevelt and Curry Counties.

: Optometry services serving Roosevelt and Curry Counties. Guidance Center of Lea County : Behavioral and physical health services in Lea County.

: Behavioral and physical health services in Lea County. Roswell Surgery Center LLC : Ambulatory surgery center serving Chaves, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Roosevelt, De Baca, Otero, Curry, and Guadalupe Counties.

: Ambulatory surgery center serving Chaves, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Roosevelt, De Baca, Otero, Curry, and Guadalupe Counties. Nor-Lea Hospital District : Behavioral health services in Lea County.

: Behavioral health services in Lea County. Renew Health : Behavioral health serving Chaves County.

: Behavioral health serving Chaves County. JumpStart, LLC : Autism services serving Otero Lincoln, Carlsbad, Eddy, Lea, and Chaves Counties.

: Autism services serving Otero Lincoln, Carlsbad, Eddy, Lea, and Chaves Counties. Coronado Care Center LLC : Behavioral health care, dementia, and memory health care serving Roosevelt County.

: Behavioral health care, dementia, and memory health care serving Roosevelt County. Las Cruces Primary Care LLC : Primary care services in Otero County.

: Primary care services in Otero County. Mental Health Resources, Inc.: Behavioral health serving De Baca, Harding, Quay, Roosevelt, and Curry Counties.

Southwestern New Mexico

Ben Archer Health Center : Dental services serving Sierra, Otero, and Luna Counties.

: Dental services serving Sierra, Otero, and Luna Counties. Mimbres Memorial Hospital : Obstetrics and gynecology, surgical, labor and delivery, nursing home, emergency, and ICU serving Luna, and Hidalgo Counties.

: Obstetrics and gynecology, surgical, labor and delivery, nursing home, emergency, and ICU serving Luna, and Hidalgo Counties. Southwest Counseling Center : Behavioral health serving Grant, Luna, and Hidalgo Counties.

: Behavioral health serving Grant, Luna, and Hidalgo Counties. Southwest Pediatric and Family Care, LLC : Behavioral health services serving Luna and Hidalgo Counties.

: Behavioral health services serving Luna and Hidalgo Counties. Healthy Start Pediatrics LLC : Pediatric services in Luna or Sierra County.

: Pediatric services in Luna or Sierra County. Casa de Salud : Primary care and behavioral health serving Valencia and Socorro Counties.

: Primary care and behavioral health serving Valencia and Socorro Counties. Paloma Springs Healthcare: Behavioral health care, dementia and memory health care, other mental health care services in Sierra County.

Central New Mexico

Heart & Soul of NM, Inc. : Substance abuse intensive outpatient program in Valencia County.

: Substance abuse intensive outpatient program in Valencia County. Premier Adult Geriatric Health: Geriatric health services in Valencia County.

“The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund is a significant step in improving access to quality health care for New Mexicans living in rural and frontier communities,” said Kari Armijo, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department. “This funding also advances our commitment to support New Mexico’s health care workforce.”

Applications were open to qualified Medicaid providers who provide services including but not limited to primary care, behavioral health, maternal child health services, and specialty care.

Around the country, rural health providers encounter geographic isolation and financial strain, making access to critical health care services difficult. Gov. Lujan Grisham is committed to growing rural health care infrastructure and ensuring access to these essential services for all New Mexicans.

To learn more about the New Mexico Rural Health Care Delivery Fund and this year’s awardees, visit the department website at https://www.hsd.state.nm.us/primary-care-council/.