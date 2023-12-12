Media Release: New Initiative Provides Welcoming Libraries to 26 Maine Schools, 900 Books to Bangor Schools

Books Highlight Themes of Diversity and Highlight Immigrant and New American Families

In front of hundreds of fourth and fifth grade students at Bangor’s Fairmont School, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), I’m Your Neighbor Books, the Maine Community Foundation, the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, and school officials announced the delivery of 900 books featuring immigrant and new American families for all Bangor schools. The books contained in these Welcoming Libraries are shelved on Maine-made book carts and promote themes of diversity, immigration, and creating welcoming environments for all.

The Maine DOE and I’m Your Neighbor Books also announced a new PINE Project, which will provide no-cost Welcoming Libraries to an additional 16 schools across Maine. Each library contains 60 books allowing immigrant and New American students to see themselves and their families reflected in what they are reading and providing all students with picture books featuring stories of immigrant families and the diversity of America.

The announcement event featured a student-led reading of I’m An American, written by Darshana Khiani and illustrated by Laura Freeman. The book is included in the libraries and highlights the diverse cultures that make up the United States and the ways we define what it means to be American.

“We’re excited to partner with I’m Your Neighbor Books to bring these libraries to schools across Maine and support teachers in bringing this content to life in their classrooms. As Maine welcomes more immigrant and New American families, it’s incredibly important that students see themselves and their families represented in the books in their school libraries. These books also encourage all students to create a welcoming environment and appreciate the incredible diversity in our communities and nation,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

“In recognition of Bangor becoming an official refugee resettlement city, two Maine foundations stepped forward to fund immigration-themed book collections for Bangor Schools. With a $25,000 grant award from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation and a $10,000 Community Building grant award from the Maine Community Foundation, I’m Your Neighbor Books is placing 90 books and a book cart engraved with the invitation, ‘Read to Welcome. Read to Belong.’ in each Bangor School,” said I’m Your Neighbor Books Executive Director Kirsten Cappy.

Educators from across the state applied to receive these Welcoming Libraries and to participate in a series of 2024 workshops hosted by I’m Your Neighbor Books. The workshops will use the cart’s picture books to further teacher training on social emotional learning and the themes embedded in the books. Stories featuring the emotional resiliency of Immigrant and New Generation families will form the basis for exploring the resiliency of all Maine students.

The picture books on the carts include a set of discussion questions created by I’m Your Neighbor Books. The inclusion of those questions in this and other Welcoming Library projects led the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) to officially commend the Welcoming Library for “building a stronger culture of welcoming and belonging” in US schools.

The collaborative work of the educators selected from 16 Maine schools and the workshop leaders will culminate in a series of professional development videos that I’m Your Neighbor Books and the Maine Department of Education will use with educators in Maine and share across the nation.

The 16 Maine schools selected for the PINE Project include Fourteenth St. School in Bangor, Biddeford Intermediate School, Kate Furbish Elementary School in Brunswick, Central Community Elementary School in Corinth, Mast Landing School in Freeport, George B Weatherbee School in Hampden, Jonesport Elementary School, Thomas J McMahon Elementary School in Lewiston, Sebasticook Elementary School in Newport, Oxford Elementary School, Pembroke Elementary School, East End Community School in Portland, Gerald E. Talbot Community School in Portland, C.K. Burns School in Saco, Mt. View Elementary School in Thorndike, and Canal Elementary School in Westbrook.

The book carts were designed by Lewiston’s Edgewise Design and manufactured in Lisbon Falls by Orion Woodshop. Engraving on the cart invites students to “Read to Welcome” and “Read to Belong” and welcomes students with the phrase “I’m Your Neighbor” in ten languages.

ESSERF (CRRSA and Emergency) funds received from the US Department of Education (USDOE) supported the implementation of this project. The project has an award from the Maine DOE totaling $119,041.16.