Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism, Department of Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Students Prepare for TAŞFED Gastronomy Competitions

Students from the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism, Department of Gastronomy and Culinary Arts once again gearing up confidently for the competitions that will be held during the 20th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival organized by the Turkish Cooks and Chefs Federation (TAŞFED) between the 13th and 16th of December, 2023.

Having collected medals in numerous categories in previous years, the EMU Faculty of Tourism, Gastronomy, and Culinary Arts team is fully ready to participate in this year's competitions. Dean of the EMU Faculty of Tourism, Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, expressed full confidence in the team comprising of seven members under the leadership of Chef Instructor Kurtuluş Özbaşar. They are preparing for a total of 12 competitions, including the Grand Prix Chefs Team, Best University Team of the Year, Practical Team Competition, Student Chef for University-Level Schools Restaurant Dessert Competition, Student Chef for University-Level Schools Fish Competition, Student Chef for University-Level Schools Pasta Competition, Student Chef for University-Level Schools Main Course Competition, Young Golden Chef of the Year, Masters Fish, Golden Turkish Chef of the Year, Restaurant Dessert Plate, and Modern Turkish Cuisine.

Prof. Dr. Öztüren stated, 'We are very confident this year as well, because our team, prepared with the expertise of our international teaching staff, is fully equipped to succeed in this challenging competition. With our knowledge, skills, and experiences, we are moving forward towards our goals.' Expressing gratitude to the University Administration for their unwavering support for participation in the competition, Prof. Dr. Öztüren mentioned that with this support, the University Administration will continue to take pride in their future achievements.