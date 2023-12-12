DHEC and the Alliance for a Healthier S.C. Announces Publication of New Comprehensive State Health Assessment  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 12, 2023



COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in partnership with the Alliance for a Healthier SC, is pleased to announce the publication of the 2023 State Health Assessment (SHA).

The 2023 SHA is a comprehensive compilation of population health data outlining health outcomes, health behaviors and health factors across the lifespan in South Carolina, from maternal and infant health to healthy aging, and focuses on South Carolina’s diverse population.

“The 2023 State Health Assessment is a result of collaborative work of program and data analytic experts from across DHEC in partnership with communities throughout the state,” said Dr. Kobra Eghtedary, DHEC’s State Health Improvement director. “The SHA draws a comprehensive picture of SC population health providing actionable analytics insight. It will provide the scientific foundation to create the State Health Improvement Plan, a roadmap for improving SC population health over the next five years.”

The SHA is a critical tool for population health agencies and programs, health care practitioners, policy makers, researchers, communities, and other professionals to examine key health indicators, identify health disparities and monitor trends and progress in the field of public health. It builds on extensive data analysis and community engagement and highlights capacity throughout our state, including resources and assets that work collaboratively to improve the health of South Carolina residents.

“The new SHA provides immediately usable data and information for public health organizations and community groups on the front lines of South Carolina’s public health challenges,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “It highlights South Carolina’s most pressing health issues, where there are gaps and disparities, and provides insight in our state’s capabilities to address population health.

“Engaging more than 100 thought leaders, experts, and professionals, DHEC’s State Health Improvement Office, working with the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina, formed diverse committees to ensure the document is representative of our State. This is reflected in its inclusive use of data sources, indicator selections, and layout to make it as informative and useful as possible so we can achieve our agency goal of healthy people living in healthy communities.”

Live Healthy South Carolina (LHSC), a collaborative effort between DHEC and the Alliance, was created in June 2017 to systematically assess and advance the health of all South Carolinians. LHSC brings organizations and leaders together to assess population health outcomes, identify data-driven priorities, and recommend best practices that can be implemented at the state and local levels.

"Partnering with DHEC on the publication of the 2023 State Health Assessment underscores our commitment to fostering a healthier future for all South Carolinians. This comprehensive endeavor represents a critical milestone in our pursuit of a data-informed approach to address health challenges statewide," said Monty Robertson, Executive Director of the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina. "We are proud to collaborate in this initiative, leveraging these insights to shape our State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) and drive targeted strategies aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of our communities."

View the comprehensive report on the DHEC website, the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina website or by visiting livehealthy.sc.gov.

