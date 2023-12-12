Norton Rose Fulbright promotes 49 lawyers globally in its 2024 partner class

London, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 49 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2024.

The promotions span 22 of the firm’s 54 offices and include practitioners from 10 global practice areas: litigation and disputes (16 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (12); banking and finance (5); intellectual property (4); employment and labor (3); environmental (2); real estate (2); restructuring and insolvency (2); tax (2) and projects (1).

For the fifth straight year, women account for more than 40 percent of the firm’s partner promotions (20 of 49).

Promotion details, including lawyer name, practice area and location, can be found below.

Banking and finance

Edward Anido, Ottawa

Sebastien Allain, Paris

Jean-Philippe Pelletier, Québec City

Tudor Plapcianu, London

Reggie Wilson, Houston

Corporate, M&A and securities

Roger Bill, Montréal

Jonathan Burton, Dubai

Andrew Davies, London

Nari Ertem, London

Nader Hasan, Toronto

Connor Kense, Calgary

Stefan Kutscheid, Frankfurt

Eric Malysa, Vancouver

Anastasia Slivker, New York

Teerin Vanikieti, Bangkok

Ryan Waggoner, New York

Sam Zadeh, Toronto

Employment and labor

Laura Macfarlane, Cape Town *

Heather Sherrod, Houston

Chanelle Wong, Vancouver

Environmental

Lucy Bruce Jones, London

Jacqueline Plant, Melbourne **

Intellectual property

Talbot Hansum, Austin

Jeff Kang, Toronto

Thomas Orsak, Austin

Andrea Shannon, Houston

Litigation and disputes

Emily Ambrose, Minneapolis

Amy Armitage, London

Ted Brook, Toronto

Andy Crowder, Minneapolis

Claire Irwin, London

Lucy L’Hirondelle, Calgary

Sarah McCalla, Vancouver

Ryan Meltzer, Austin

Raphaëlle Mignault, Québec City

Dominique Noël, Montréal

Maria Panos, Sydney **

Jayesh Patel, Los Angeles

Peter Rogers, Cape Town *

Nikolas Smirra, Munich

Aarti Thadani, Dubai

Devin Wagner, Houston

Projects

Melusi Dlamini, London

Real estate

Samantha Petersen, Johannesburg *

Ammad Waheed, Houston

Restructuring and insolvency

Julie Harrison, Houston

Kellie Link, Perth **

Tax

Catherine Dubé, Montréal

Ben Roth, New York

* Director in South Africa

** Subject to issue of principal practicing certificate by January 1

Norton Rose Fulbright

