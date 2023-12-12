Nebraska CAFE: Literacy and Language Justice with Families
January 16th – While partnering with families, it’s important to make sure that all can understand and participate fully. We’ll be discussing barriers to understanding and ways to overcome them.
The Nebraska CAFE is an engaging discussion-based webinar series focused on amplifying family engagement in schools throughout Nebraska. We provide educators & professionals who work in family engagement a platform to communicate, network, and learn from families and other professionals.