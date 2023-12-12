Nebraska CAFE: Nebraska School, Family, and Community Engagement Framework

June 18th – The Nebraska School, Family, and Community Engagement Framework was published in June of 2023 and is meant to support school-wide family and community engagement efforts. Join us as we discuss ways that it can be implemented in our various communities.

The Nebraska CAFE is an engaging discussion-based webinar series focused on amplifying family engagement in school throughout Nebraska. We provide educators & professionals who work in family engagement a platform to communicate, network, and learn from families and other professionals.