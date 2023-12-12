Hemp, Inc. Reports: 2018 Farm Bill Sees One-Year Extension Through 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) is pleased to announce both Republican and Democratic parties within the Senate and House Agriculture Committees have agreed to extend the 2018 Farm Bill for one year. According to reports, the “extension of the 2018 Farm Bill involves its inclusion in a stopgap spending bill.” Released by U.S. House Republicans, this bill intends to extend the 2018 Farm Bill through September 30, 2024. This Farm Bill has had a significant impact on the hemp industry by “de-scheduling commercial hemp production and eliminating hemp from the Controlled Substances Act and has provided much-needed regulation for cannabinoids.”



The success of the hemp industry depends largely on the bill’s renewal. The extension, while good news, is not “intended as a substitute for passing a comprehensive 5-year Farm Bill” but “leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees have expressed their commitment to working together to accomplish this” in the upcoming year. ( Source ) “We want to get the Farm Bill done as soon as possible, hopefully before the end of [next] year,” Senator Boozman said. “That doesn’t preclude us from getting it done [sooner]. But it gives us that time. And it gives the farmers the certainty that they will have a Farm Bill in place.”

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., is the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee that holds responsibility for guiding the legislation through the upper chamber. Boozman had previously stated that the extension wouldn’t prevent lawmakers from passing a bill sooner than the end of 2024. As far as potential implications to the U.S. hemp industry, one source said industry stakeholders will simply have to wait longer for their concerns with the 2018 version to be addressed. The full continuing resolution, H.R. 4664, can be found here.

And through it all, Hemp, Inc. continues to have a strong foothold in the hemp market. The Company has gained a loyal following by providing a high-quality product line - distinguishing itself by being the only company using pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin in combination with cannabinoids for rapid absorption and efficacy. See www.HempInc.com . Notably, their CBD/CBG coffee enhancer is highly potent, rapidly absorbed, and competitively priced, offering consumers a premium coffee experience. Its lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products includes a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (THC-free with 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG totaling 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

Needless to say, Hemp, Inc. remains a step above the rest and continues to be highlighted as one of the leading and innovative key players in the industrial hemp market.

About Hemp, Inc.’s Current Product Line

The product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

As we close out 2023, Hemp, Inc. would like to wish our over 163,000 shareholders a very happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year for all of 2024.

