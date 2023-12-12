Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,563 in the last 365 days.

Enserva hosts expert panel discussion to analyze findings of its Fall 2023-2024 State of the Industry Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:  Enserva is moderating an expert panel discussion to examine the findings of the organization’s Fall State of the Industry Report that will be released on December 14, 2023 and you are invited to attend. This report builds off Enserva’s Spring 2023 State of the Industry Report. Panelists will discuss both near-term opportunities and emerging trends and dynamics the global energy industry needs to anticipate moving into 2024.
   
WHO:  Speakers will include:
  • Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva
  • Ben Brunnen, Partner, Garrison Strategy
  • Catherine Rothrock, Chief Economist, Alberta Treasury Board and Finance
  • Robert Roach, Deputy Chief Economist, ATB Financial
  • Daniela Trnka, Independent Investor Relations Consultant
   
WHEN: December 14, 2023
7:30 a.m. media check-in
8:00 a.m. expert panel discussion begins
8:45 a.m. Q&A begins
9:00 a.m. expert panel discussion concludes
9:15 a.m. one-on-one interviews begin
   
WHERE: Calgary Petroleum Club
The Devonian Room
319 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
   
RSVP:  Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12 noon on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
   

Media Contact & RSVP to:
Rebecca Hurl
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-818-6918
rhurl@brooklinepr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Enserva hosts expert panel discussion to analyze findings of its Fall 2023-2024 State of the Industry Report

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more