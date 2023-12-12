Health Gorilla Achieves Federal Designation as a Qualified Health Information Network™

Health Gorilla becomes the nation’s first dual-designated QHIN™ and QHIO, serving as a government-designated intermediary to participate in both TEFCA℠ and the California Data Exchange Framework

Washington D.C., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a health information network and interoperability solution provider, announced today that it has achieved designation as a Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN). The designation was announced this morning by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra at a signing ceremony in Washington DC. As a Designated QHIN, Health Gorilla has met the demanding eligibility requirements, terms, and conditions of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement℠ (TEFCA), and is prepared to power TEFCA exchange for healthcare organizations nationwide.

In 2016, the 21st Century Cures Act called for the establishment of a national Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement that specifies a floor for universal interoperability across the United States. Through a network of designated QHINs, healthcare organizations can easily connect and reliably exchange health information securely on a nationwide basis for multiple exchange purposes. As a Designated QHIN, Health Gorilla will continue to serve as a trusted connectivity broker supporting health data exchange for permitted purposes including Treatment, Individual Access Services, Payment, Health Care Operations, Public Health, and Government Benefits Determination.

Health Gorilla has become the nation’s only dual-designated QHIN and QHIO, or Qualified Health Information Organization, in California, enabling healthcare organizations to participate in both TEFCA and the California Data Exchange Framework. The simultaneous emergence of both national and regional frameworks for data exchange may pose technical or operational challenges to healthcare organizations which seek to participate in secure data exchange, and Health Gorilla can uniquely serve this need.

"Achieving QHIN designation is a transformative moment for Health Gorilla and the entire healthcare industry, and resonates deeply with our mission of improving patient outcomes with organized and actionable health data,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO & Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “Becoming a Designated QHIN has been a 3 year journey, and we’re excited to begin onboarding organizations to national TEFCA exchange. This designation also reflects our commitment to data security, privacy, and governance. In an era where data breaches and privacy concerns are regularly in the news, QHIN designation offers invaluable peace of mind to both healthcare providers, patients, and organizations looking to participate in national data exchange.”

“We are honored to receive the official designation as a QHIN,” said Steven Lane, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Health Gorilla. “This represents a monumental step forward along the path to transforming care delivery and optimizing patient care. With this designation, along with our status as a QHIO in California, we are uniquely positioned to bridge critical gaps in health information exchange, enabling clinicians to access a more holistic view of patient health at a national level, and broadened connectivity at the regional level. This comprehensive access is vital for informed clinical decision-making, leading to more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, population health management, and ultimately, better health outcomes for our communities and the nation. I am enthusiastic about the potential this holds for not just enhancing efficiency for healthcare providers, but more importantly, for significantly improving the lives of our patients."

"Our mission at RxLive is to improve healthcare by leveraging the value of clinical pharmacists, and seamless data interchange is essential to bringing this vision to life,” said Kristen Engelen, Chief Pharmacy Officer of RxLive. “Our partnership with Health Gorilla empowers pharmacists to collaborate clinically with thousands of providers across the country. We are proud to be an initial testing partner with Health Gorilla's QHIN and jointly serve the needs of our patient populations and communities.”

Health Gorilla's QHIN application was originally approved for testing and onboarding in February 2023 by The Sequoia Project, which was selected by the ONC to serve as the Recognized Coordinating Entity™ (RCE). The RCE supports the implementation of TEFCA and determines the process and requirements for becoming a QHIN.

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, designated as both a national Qualified Health Information Network™ and a California state Qualified Health Information Organization, powering national and regional health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla is uniquely positioned to enable organizations to seamlessly participate in both TEFCASM and the California Data Exchange Framework. Health Gorilla provides real time access to the broadest network of healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get the most complete view of their patients’ relevant health information. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, enabling participation in government-endorsed data exchange frameworks, and reducing administrative inefficiencies. Our platform hosts innovative technologies designed to normalize patient data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X (formerly Twitter) @HealthGorilla.

