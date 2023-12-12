El Septimo Opens New Lounge in Ferraro’s - One of Las Vegas’ Best Restaurants

Now You Can Eat the Best Italian Food in Las Vegas and Smoke El Septimo Cigars at the Same Time

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world’s most recognized premium cigar company, has announced a cooperation with Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant, which will rebrand their lounge and bar to El Septimo Geneva. Ferraro’s is the best Italian Restaurant in Las Vegas and has had a long history with the El Septimo brand. The lounge is located at 4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169. The owner is Gino Ferraro and his family.

Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo, says “Ferraro’s is one of the best restaurants in Las Vegas. It is one of my favorite spots in the world for fine Italian dining. Now this restaurant is even more important to me because it is the only restaurant in Las Vegas where you can eat fine food and smoke the world’s best cigars, El Septimo, at the same time.”

Gino Ferraro, Owner of Ferraro’s Restaurant adds, “I remember trying my first El Septimo cigar and I was fascinated with the quality and taste of their product line. As I kept trying more from their product line, I became enamored with this brand that has over 46 blends of cigars, and some of the world’s most luxurious cigar accessories. We experienced success from the first day we started carrying this brand. In my 25 years in business, I have never seen a cigar brand grow as fast as El Septimo has. Our customers are simply in love with their cigars, which is why it is the only brand part of our humidor. This is a very innovative company that has brought excitement to the industry. They have completely elevated the industry and smoking experience, and so we are proud to be a part of their growth.”

Younan finishes, “For the short time we have been in the U.S., more retailers have converted their lounges to El Septimo than any other brand of cigars, and by end of next year, there will be more lounges named El Septimo than any other brand in the world. This is a significant milestone to establish ourselves as the world leader in the premium cigar industry.”

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $6.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Properties.

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Most recently the company entered the Wine & Spirits sector, with two Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan and Chateau Zaya, as well as producing ultra-premium spirits including El Septimo Cognac and El Septimo Vodka . The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

