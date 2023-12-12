Shapiro Administration Invests $71,500 to Help Upgrade St. Ann’s Campus of Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center in Erie

Governor Josh Shapiro recently approved $36 million through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to improve distressed areas and revitalize communities. The Erie County project is one of 261 NAP awards across the Commonwealth, reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.

Erie, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello announced the Shapiro Administration’s $71,500 investment in Erie during a tour of the St. Ann’s campus of the Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center, which will use a recently announced Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) award to renovate the campus.

The $71,500 NAP award will be used to help replace the main roof and the north gym roof at Sarah Reed’s St. Ann’s Campus, and will also help upgrade its HVAC system.

“NAP is one of the critical tools we use to strengthen communities across Pennsylvania, and the Shapiro Administration knows rebuilding and strengthening these neighborhoods is vital to our growth as a Commonwealth,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “This NAP award will help provide some key upgrades to the St. Ann’s campus and allow Sarah Reed to continue to provide quality treatment to the children of Erie.”

The Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center has been providing treatment of traumatized and troubled children for over 150 years in Erie. Sarah Reed’s St. Ann’s Campus is home to the Sanctuary® Education for Learning Fundamentals Program (SELF) and the Sanctuary® Based Learning Program (SBLP), which serve children in grades 3-12 from the Erie City School District.

“I am very grateful for the generosity and support of the Shapiro Administration,” said Dr. Adrienne Dixon, President and CEO, Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center. “Having started my career with the Children’s Center at the St. Ann’s Campus, I know far too well the implications and needs of the children and families in this area. At the heart of the all the renovations and campus improvements is the youth and families we serve. Every piece of furniture, book, and paint palette are designed to foster a therapeutic, safe and comfortable space to gain the skills and support needed during their time with us. Thank you for investing in the mission and vision of our agency.”

The award to the Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center is being made through the Neighborhood Assistance Program category of the NAP, which targets distressed areas or support neighborhood conservation. Projects must fall under one of the following categories: affordable housing programs, community services, crime prevention, education, job training or neighborhood assistance. A tax credit of up to 55% can be awarded.

“We are thankful for the generous support the Shapiro Administration has provided through the Neighborhood Assistance Program and to all of our donors who are making a difference for the children in this community,” said Gary Bukowski, Associate Vice President of Development, Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center. “Today’s economic support of our children is helping ensure a stronger future for the Erie community!”

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP Fact Sheet.

Of the 261 organizations and developers receiving awards through NAP, 36 community investments are being made in the Northwest Pennsylvania region.

