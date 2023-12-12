Rebecca Wright of Ellsworth High School Named Assistant Principal of the Year

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) has announced that Rebecca Wright, Assistant Principal of Ellsworth High School in Ellsworth, has been named Maine’s Assistant Principal of the Year. She will be honored by the MPA at its annual awards banquet at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Mrs. Wright received this award because of the contributions she has made over her career at Ellsworth High School. She has a strong ability to build partnerships in the community and maintains those relationships that benefit all the students in her building.

In announcing Mrs. Wright’s selection as 2024 Maine’s Assistant Principal of the Year, MPA Executive Director, Dr. Holly Blair noted, “The MPA is pleased to recognize Rebecca Wright as Maine’s Assistant Principal of the Year. Her incredible commitment to students and staff is tremendous. She takes an active role in not only her school but also throughout the state of Maine. Mrs. Wright’s reflective and collaborative approach to leadership is exactly what we look for in building administrators.”

Mrs. Wright graduated from the University of Maine Orono with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1982. She continued at UMaine and obtained her Master of Arts degree in 1985. Finally, she attended Endicott College and graduated with her Master’s in Education in Educational Leadership in 2020.

Mrs. Wright started her educational career as a k-8 Music Teacher for Veazie School. She then moved to Ellsworth High School and from 1986 – 2017, she served as an English, Theatre, Vocal Music, Dance, VPA Academy Coordinator, Drama and Show Choir Director. In 2017, she became the Assistant Principal of Ellsworth High School. Mrs. Wright has also been the Theatre Methods Instructor for the Maine Educators Consortium since 2019.

This article and photos were provided by the Maine Principal’s Association.