Ozop Announces the Revival of Its NeoGrid Project, Code-Named NeoVolt

WARWICK, NY, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), a pioneer in advanced energy solutions, is pleased to announce the revitalization of its NeoGrid project, now re-engineered and rebranded as NeoVolt. This initiative marks a pivotal advancement in Ozop's commitment to revolutionizing the distributed power grid infrastructure.



"Embracing innovation often involves revisiting foundational concepts and enhancing them," stated Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. "NeoVolt represents this philosophy. We revisited the original NeoGrid framework and focused on refining its transportability and scalability features, which were critical limitations in the initial design."

NeoVolt is engineered as a scalable battery storage solution, incorporating state-of-the-art modular 'battery sleds'. These units are meticulously designed for optimal performance in various settings. Their aluminum and rubberized construction ensures durability and adaptability across different environments. Each sled is equipped with an array of configurable battery cells, capable of efficient energy storage and distribution.

The versatility of NeoVolt allows for its application across multiple scenarios:

Emergency and Remote Power Supply: NeoVolt's mobility and modular design make it ideal for deployment in areas affected by natural disasters or regions lacking traditional power infrastructure.

Residential and Commercial Energy Solutions: Its scalability allows for customized energy storage solutions, from individual homes to larger commercial complexes.

Industrial and Grid-Scale Applications: NeoVolt can be integrated into larger energy networks, providing essential load balancing and energy storage capabilities to stabilize and optimize grid performance.



"The insights gleaned from our ARC project were instrumental in developing NeoVolt," added Brian Conway. "ARC’s breakthroughs in scalable control systems directly influenced the sophisticated design of NeoVolt. This project mirrors our growth as a leader in engineering innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of energy distribution technology."

