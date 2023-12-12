Johan Forssell in Geneva for 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell is in Geneva, Switzerland, on 12 December to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“I’m looking forward to highlighting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. And yet, this anniversary comes at a time of huge challenges. Around the world, millions of people are still denied a life in freedom. Just look at the Russian oppression in the occupied areas of Ukraine. We also see political backsliding for democracy globally, while at the same time the rights of women and LGBTIQ people are frequently questioned. Sweden will continue to raise its voice for all people who are denied their fundamental rights and freedoms. Freedom, justice and peace are as important today as they were in 1948, when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted,” says Mr Forssell.

The commemorative event in Geneva has been organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and the UN Human Rights Office. The event is the culmination of a year of activities highlighting the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration’s adoption.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will also take part in the event digitally via a pre-recorded video message in which he will present Sweden’s commitments to promote human rights and freedoms.

In Geneva, Mr Forssell will take part in a roundtable discussion on human rights in relation to new technologies. He will also have a bilateral meeting with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).