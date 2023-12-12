Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Brineura, cerliponase alfa, Date of authorisation: 30/05/2017, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Brineura (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) are fever, low levels of protein in CSF (the fluid in the brain and spinal cord), abnormalities in ECG (a test of the heart’s activity), vomiting, upper respiratory tract infections (nose and throat infections), and hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions. For the full list of all side effects reported with Brineura, see the package leaflet.

Brineura must not be given to patients who have experienced life-threatening hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions with Brineura and whose symptoms re-occurred when Brineura was given again. It must also not be given to patients who have had a shunt implanted to drain extra fluid from the brain. Finally, patients must not be given Brineura while there are any problems with the device, such as leakage or infection.

