Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Cufence, trientine dihydrochloride, Date of authorisation: 25/07/2019, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Cufence can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started by a specialist with experience in the management of Wilson's disease.

Cufence is available as 200 mg capsules. The recommended daily dose is 4 to 8 capsules in adults, and 2 to 5 capsules in children. The capsules are taken in 2 to 4 divided doses. Doses are adjusted according to patient response and levels of copper in the body. Cufence should be taken on an empty stomach, at least one hour before or two hours after meals.

