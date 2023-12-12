Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Quofenix, delafloxacin, Date of authorisation: 16/12/2019, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Quofenix was shown to be as effective as alternative antibiotics in two main studies of adults with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and one study in adults with community-acquired pneumonia. The main measure of effectiveness in these studies was whether the infection was cured.

In the first study involving 660 patients, Quofenix given into a vein was compared with vancomycin plus aztreonam (two other antibiotics), both given into a vein. After up to 14 days of treatment, 52% of patients treated with Quofenix were cured of their infection, compared with 51% of patients treated with vancomycin and aztreonam.

In the second study involving 850 patients, Quofenix given into a vein for 3 days and afterwards as tablets by mouth was compared with vancomycin plus aztreonam given into a vein. After treatment for up to 14 days, 58% of patients who received Quofenix were cured of their infection compared with 60% of patients who received vancomycin and aztreonam.

For community-acquired pneumonia, one study showed that after 5 to 10 days of treatment 91% of the patients receiving Quofenix were cured (342 out of 376), compared with 89% of the patients receiving moxifloxacin (330 out of 370).