90th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl: A Historical Clash in the Heart of New Orleans

College Football Matchup Bright Lights: Let the Game Begin

Sugar Bowl Classic In The Big Easy

Football is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.” — -Joe Namath

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 90th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl: A Historic Clash in the Heart of New Orleans

As the Director of the Historic Mardi Gras in the French Quarter, the hotel is thrilled to announce that the Caesars Superdome is set to host the 90th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic. This prestigious NCAA Bowl Game, a cornerstone of college football playoffs, will feature an epic showdown between the Washington Huskies (#2) and the University of Texas Longhorns (#3). The victor will advance to the CFP National Championship Game in Houston, TX, setting the stage for an ultimate battle with the winner of the Rose Bowl.

This year's Sugar Bowl not only celebrates a rich tradition in college football but also showcases the spirit of New Orleans. The game, scheduled for January 01, 2024, will be a culmination of talent from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the Big 12 Conference, highlighting the best in college football.

In addition to the game, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade is set to bring festivity and color to the streets of the French Quarter. On December 31, 2023, at 2:30 PM, the parade will commence, offering a spectacle of floats, bands, and cheer, embodying the vibrant culture of New Orleans. The parade will be televised nationally on ESPN, sharing a piece of our city's heart with viewers across the country.

Tailgating Town, the official pregame party will open it's gates at 4:00 PM on game day. Fans can converge on Champions Square at the Caesar Superdome to enjoy food, interactive games and lots of entertainment. Tailgating Town is available to only ticketed individuals! Kickoff will follow at 7:45 PM.

As a nod to New Orleans' rich cultural heritage, the hotel invites both locals and visitors to join us in the festivities. The hotel's location is conveniently situated within walking distance of all Sugar Bowl events, offering guests an immersive experience in the jubilant atmosphere of The Big Easy!

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn is proud to be part of a tradition that not only celebrates athletic excellence but also brings together communities in a spirit of camaraderie and celebration. The 90th Annual Sugar Bowl is more than just a game; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of New Orleans and the passion of college football.

Go online for more information about the Sugar Bowl tickets, events and festivities.

About Historic Mardi Gras in the French Quarter:

Located in the heart of New Orleans, the Historic Mardi Gras in the French Quarter is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the city. With a focus on community events and historical preservation, with every effort the hotel strives to keep the spirit of New Orleans alive for generations to come.