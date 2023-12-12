The Riverside Company Celebrates 1,000th Investment

Riverside’s Co-CEOs Béla Szigethy and Stewart Kohl Weigh in on Lessons They’ve Learned

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside Company (Riverside), a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market, completed its 1,000th investment with the add-on of busybusy, Inc. to its ToolWatch Platform. busybusy develops time tracking software for construction and other remote industries, complementing ToolWatch's construction operations solutions connecting the field, warehouse and back offices.

Since 1988, Riverside has been fueling growth and creating value in companies. Today, the firm uses its global footprint and processes to identify “little leaders,” and then strives to make them bigger and better companies. Riverside applies decades of operational knowhow, local institutional talent all around the world and the hard-earned experience of 1,000 investments to accomplish its goals.

“When we founded Riverside in 1988, private capital was still in its infancy. We hoped to scrape together some capital and find a handful of fast-growing companies in which to invest. We focused on small and mid-sized companies because that’s all we could afford,” said Riverside Co-CEO Béla Szigethy. “Fortunately, we enjoyed some early success enabling us to reinvest and grow our business. The inherent alignment of interests in the private equity model motivated us to innovate and pull many levers to generate good results. Thousands of firms have come and gone since those days, and those that have survived have had to adapt continually – and we are no different.”

This milestone underscores the firm’s commitment to helping portfolio companies achieve significant scale through organic growth and add-on investments. Riverside has completed these 1,000 investments through industry expertise scaled against its investment thesis, which has been developed with a proven approach founded on an industry focus, represented by seven specialized sectors: Software & IT, Business Services, Specialty Manufacturing & Distribution, Education & Training, Franchisors, Consumer Brands and Healthcare.

After 1,000 investments, Riverside’s passion for delivering transformative growth has never been stronger and it’s been an honor for the firm to welcome new companies, management teams and employees to its story. For the past 35 years, Riverside has remained at the forefront of investment strategies and kept pace with industry changes while continuing its laser-like focus on small and mid-sized companies.

“Riverside has always aimed to foster long-term success through some of our key business principles,” said Riverside Co-CEO Stewart Kohl. “We’ve learned that one of our guiding principles is to follow our “Golden Rule” – to make money but also sleep well at night. We decided to apply this concept, thinking it would lead to working with more decent companies. Turns out, treating people the way you want to be treated makes them more willing partners who are equally interested in working with you, and keener to build a career with you. Which leads to our next principle – culture is key. A great organization is impossible without great people. Great people are attracted to companies with distinct values where ethics are lived. And finally, giving back pays off. We’ve been incredibly fortunate in our careers, which has allowed us and many of our colleagues at Riverside to support the regions in which we do business. Formalizing these efforts helps support our values and makes for meaningful ties to our communities.”

Riverside embraces a “buy and build” strategy across the firm’s seven funds. To date, Riverside has invested in 419 platform companies and 581 add-on acquisitions to support this growth model.

The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private capital and credit options for investors, business owners and employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.