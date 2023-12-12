HedgeFundBank and Major Commercial Banks' Global Alliance, Expected to Lead a Transformation in the Financial Services Industry

New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 23, the financial fund platform HedgeFundBank planned to become a global strategic partner with major commercial banks, establishing a financial fund platform service alliance to promote global industry development and provide high-quality service solutions to customers. This initiative marks the exploration of a new model in fund investment by international financial institutions, potentially leading to significant changes in the investment methods of these institutions.

As an industry leader, HedgeFundBank has been providing world-class services since its establishment in 2017, attracting attention from the market and media. It has been rated as investment-grade BBB by Standard & Poor's. The company serves more than 200 banks and securities dealers, and over 400 financial intermediary institutions in over 80 countries and regions, offering trading investment services and solutions. It has processed an annual cumulative transaction volume exceeding one hundred billion, establishing a convenient, stable, and practical brand image among institutional investors.

To date, HedgeFundBank has signed distribution agreements with brand funds in various global partner regions, selecting the best from online financial products, and collaborating with globally renowned investment research, rating, and consulting organizations to recommend the most authoritative data and analysis reports to the most suitable investors. Meanwhile, several stable banks in the international market serve as the supervisory banks for HedgeFundBank's fund sales, ensuring safe and stable transactions for investors.

If HedgeFundBank successfully establishes global strategic partnerships with major commercial banks, it will provide a new one-stop investment advisory service for a wide range of financial institution clients. HedgeFundBank has already launched various composite strategies on its platform, such as wealth management alternatives, to meet the diverse risk preferences and investment horizons of financial institutions. The Market Department Manager of HedgeFundBank stated that besides the strategies already launched, HedgeFundBank can also offer customized strategies based on the needs of institutional clients.

HedgeFundBank's specialty lies in helping investors choose suitable wealth management products and providing professional investment and wealth management services. The company is fully committed to building a leading global wealth management O2O model, promoting an upgrade of the original business model. Investing in wealth management on online financial platforms, ordinary people can not only receive professional investment advisory guidance but also enjoy the convenience of one-stop wealth management, realizing functions like online reservation, transaction, and payment of funds and other financial products, achieving stable wealth appreciation.

It is reported that on the first day HedgeFundBank announced its cooperative strategy, bank clients signed contracts and transferred funds, operating the system smoothly and efficiently. In light of this, HedgeFundBank will establish alliances with more partners, enhancing market competitiveness, providing customers with more choices, and striving to become the most trusted financial assistant for investors.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Sophia Brown HedgeFundBank Sophia(at)hedgefundbank.com