Cassava Sciences Announces Dividend Distribution of Warrants to Shareholders

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) ("Cassava Sciences" or the "Company") today announced a pro rata dividend distribution of warrants to holders of the Company's common stock as of December 22, 2023 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders will receive 4 warrants for each 10 shares of common stock held as of the Record Date, subject to rounding. Cassava Sciences will distribute the warrants to shareholders on or about January 3, 2024 (the “Distribution Date”). After the Distribution Date, the warrants are expected to list and trade on Nasdaq, separate from Cassava Sciences’ common stock, under the ticker SAVAW.

“Many parties are deeply vested in the long-term success of Cassava Sciences, including its directors, management and employees,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “We believe a warrant distribution underscores the inherent strength of the Company. It allows our shareholder base to participate in a process of raising capital. We intend to use the cash proceeds from the exercise of the warrants to support our ongoing Phase 3 clinical development of oral simufilam in people with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Details of Warrant Distribution

Stockholders will receive 4 warrants for each 10 shares of common stock held as of the Record Date, rounded down to the nearest whole number for any fractional warrant. As an example, a shareholder who owns 1,000 shares of Cassava Sciences will receive 400 warrants plus, as applicable and as described below, the Bonus Share Fraction. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, at the holder’s sole and exclusive election, one share of common stock at an initial exercise price of $33.00 per share plus, as applicable and as described below, the Bonus Share Fraction.

After the Distribution Date, warrant holders may cash-exercise their warrants, or they may sell their warrants on the open market. The Company will receive cash proceeds only from warrant holders who exercise their warrants. Warrant holders may exercise their warrants as will be specified under the terms of a warrant agreement that is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on or about January 3, 2024.

All warrants will expire on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, unless redeemed by the Company before that date. The warrants will be redeemable by the Company on or after April 15, 2024, upon 20 calendar days’ notice.

A Q&A regarding this warrant distribution has been posted in the Investor’s section of the Company’s website, https://www.CassavaSciences.com

Details of Bonus Share Program

The Bonus Share Fraction entitles a holder to receive an additional 0.5 of a share of common stock for each warrant exercised (the “Bonus Share Fraction”) without payment of any additional exercise price. After the Distribution Date, the right to receive the Bonus Share Fraction will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time (the “Bonus Share Expiration Date”) upon the earlier of (i) the first business day following the last day of the first 30 consecutive trading day period in which the daily volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the shares of common stock has been at least equal to a specified price, initially $26.40 per share, for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) (the “Bonus Price Condition”) and (ii) the date specified by the Company upon not less than 20 business days’ public notice. Any warrant exercised after the Bonus Share Expiration Date will not be entitled to the Bonus Share Fraction.

The Company will make a public announcement of the Bonus Share Expiration Date (i) prior to market open on the Bonus Share Expiration Date in the case of a Bonus Price Condition and (ii) at least 20 business days prior to such date, in the case of the Company setting a Bonus Share Expiration Date.

The distribution of the warrants has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), because the issuance of a distribution in the form of a warrant for no consideration is not a sale or disposition of a security or interest in a security for value pursuant to Section 2(a)(3) of the Securities Act. The Company expects to file with the SEC a prospectus supplement, under its existing shelf registration statement, registering the shares of common stock underlying the warrants.

B. Dyson Capital Advisors is serving as exclusive financial advisor on our distribution of warrants.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Simufilam, our lead product candidate, is in clinical testing in a pair of Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

(512) 501-2450

ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com

