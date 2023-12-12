Submit Release
Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Recent Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System Collection

The National Center for Education Statistics today released the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). IPEDS gathers information annually from U.S. college, university, and technical and vocational institutions eligible to participate in any of the Title IV federal student financial aid programs.

Below is a statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the results: 

"The Biden-Harris Administration welcomes this latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which, for the first time, include institutions' use of legacy in college admissions across our country. Access to data on legacy applicants is essential for colleges and universities reevaluating their admissions practices and working to build diverse student bodies in the wake of the Supreme Court's disappointing ruling on affirmative action earlier this year. The U.S. Department of Education has issued a comprehensive report on the most effective and lawful strategies for promoting equal opportunity and diversity on our college campuses, and we will continue to support efforts to promote equity in higher education. This data also shows that unfortunately still far too many students never make it to commencement day and that institutions must do more to raise the bar for student success and equitable outcomes. For the United States to thrive and compete in the 21st century, we need a higher education system that provides students of all backgrounds with opportunities to reach their potential, cultivate their talents, and contribute to our country."

