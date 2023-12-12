‘imail comms’ Awarded Spot in the RM6280 Framework, Underpinning its position as a Leading Customer Communications Technology Provider

Coventry, United Kingdom, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- imail comms, a pioneer in Hybrid Mail and Customer Communication Management, is pleased to announce its inclusion as a supplier in the RM6280 framework, following its recent G-Cloud 13 framework accreditation.

This recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions that drive cost-efficiency, quality, and security for the public sector.

From its inception in 2008 as a part of UK Mail PLC through to the Management Buyout from DHL Parcel (and beyond), ‘imail comms’ has constantly pushed boundaries. The company has not only transitioned from a print and mail business to a communications technology powerhouse but has also proved its mettle as one of the UK’s leaders in Customer Communication Management (CCM) for a diverse range of organisations, from small businesses to large enterprises and the Public Sector.

On the company’s latest achievement, Andy Barber (imail Comms CEO) commented: “Hot on the heels of our G-Cloud 13 inclusion, being selected as a supplier under the RM6280 framework, underscores our reputation as the foremost expert in Hybrid Mail for the public sector. The RM6280 framework simplifies the process for public sector entities to engage with us, opening doors to conversations about the myriad benefits Hybrid Mail can offer. This encompasses not just communication cost-efficiency (especially when compared to traditional Franking Machine Costs), quality, and security, but also the substantial environmental benefits it brings to the table. With already having collaborations with 40 councils and health organisations, and with our ambitions set on further expansion, we’re excited about the great strides we’ll make together with our public sector partners.”

The strides taken by ‘imail comms’ are noteworthy. Not only has the company integrated with giants like UK Mail and DHL, but it also boasts the ability to track mail down to the final mile. Furthermore, a dedicated shift from legacy to custom-built cloud-based systems has made operations more streamlined, efficient, and sustainable. These advancements have not gone unnoticed, as ‘imail comms’ faced fierce competition yet emerged as a key supplier. Since the Management Buyout from DHL in 2021, the company has secured two distinguished awards, making its mark in the industry.

The accolades and recognitions are reflective of ‘imail comms’ rigorous processes and their assurance that their solutions are top tier, standing up to the highest standards. “Working in tandem with CCS is a golden opportunity for us to contribute to taxpayer savings, aligning with CCS’s mission to deliver best value for the money,” added the spokesperson.

A quote from Bridge End Council further echoes the sentiments of trust and collaboration: “Channel partnering with ‘imail comms’ is a promising venture for entities aiming to venture into the public sector. These are exhilarating times for those looking to forge partnerships with councils.”

About Crown Commercial Service (CCS)

CCS is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, dedicated to assisting the public sector in maximising commercial value during the procurement of common goods and services. In the fiscal year 2021/22, CCS aided the public sector in achieving commercial benefits approximating £2.8bn. Their efforts ensure that the public receives world-class services that are both exemplary and provide optimal value for taxpayers. More about CCS can be found at www.crowncommercial.gov.uk.

More Information

To learn more about imail comms or for press enquiries, please visit the website or the company’s informative blog to read about a selection of topics such as its Mailing House.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/imail-comms-awarded-spot-in-the-rm6280-framework-underpinning-its-position-as-a-leading-customer-communications-technology-provider/

imail comms Unit 3, Manor Park Industrial Estate, Quinn Close Coventry Warwickshire CV3 4LH United Kingdom 0333 090 5394 https://imailcomms.com/