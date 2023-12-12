North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ Board Announces Updated Finalists for Utility Vehicle of the Year

The Hyundai Kona/Kona EV replaces the Volvo EX30 as utility vehicle of the year finalist due to product timing

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A change in product timing has resulted in an update to the list of finalists in the running for NACTOY’s Utility Vehicle of the Year award. Because the Volvo EX30 will not reach customers until 2024, it is ineligible for this year’s award. The NACTOY Board has voted to replace it with the Hyundai Kona/Kona EV.



NACTOY jurors will vote on the following nine finalists to decide one winner in each category.

2024 North American Car of the Year Finalists 2024 North American Truck of the Year Finalists 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6*

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV*

Ford Super Duty Genesis Electrified GV70*

Kia EV9*

Hyundai Kona/Kona EV*

* Indicates electric vehicle

The vehicles were chosen from a preliminary list of 52 eligible vehicles, narrowed to the 25 Best of 2024 at the Detroit Auto Show in September, and test-driven and evaluated at NACTOY’s Fall Comparison Drive in October. Jurors will complete their evaluations and cast their ballots before the end of the year to select the winners, which will be announced on January 4, 2024, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: “North American Car of the Year™,” “North American Truck of the Year™” and “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™.” The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

Media Contact:

Alli Cooke

Lambert & Co.

616.258.5769

acooke@lambert.com