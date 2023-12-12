Lucidworks Receives Recognition as a Strong Performer in Cognitive Search Evaluation by Leading Independent Research Firm

Firm acknowledges Lucidworks Fusion among “the 14 providers that matter most”

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the leading search solutions provider, today announced its position as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2023 ™ evaluation. Lucidworks secured the highest possible scores in the Vision, Innovation, Scale, and Connectors criteria.



"This recognition fuels our commitment to delivering open, scalable search solutions for enterprise companies," said Mike Sinoway, CEO of Lucidworks. "Our generative AI and LLM advancements are revolutionizing search capabilities for the world's leading brands, propelling substantial growth in market share and margin. To us, the 391% 3-year ROI for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers found in the 2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study we commissioned emphasizes the tangible value we provide to our clients."

According to the Forrester Wave™ report:

“Lucidworks’ superior strategy is to offer enterprises a high quality and customized search platform that can be leveraged both by developers and business users to deliver complex search applications.”

“The vision for the future is to infuse search as a power that underlies any application.”

“Lucidworks offers strong capabilities in its wide array of data connectors, enterprise security capabilities, scalability, and search analytics.”



Renowned globally, Lucidworks manages the search experiences of major B2B and B2C brands while delivering internal workplace and service support search capabilities. Using the Lucidworks Fusion platform has resulted in significant return on investment (ROI) for search solutions.

For more insights on the Forrester Wave™ methodology and evaluating cognitive search solutions, download the report today.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with searching and browsing. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world’s largest brands, including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, and Red Hat rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Lucidworks makes search a superpower. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.

PR Contact: Escalate PR Lucidworks@EscalatePR.com