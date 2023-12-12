Hennessey Announces Supercharged ‘GOLIATH 650’ Upgrade for GM’s 6.2-liter V8 Trucks

Hennessey upgrades GM’s V8-powered pickups with a supercharger to deliver 650 bhp and 658 lb-ft of torque — a monstrous 55 percent increase in horsepower over stock

Available ‘GOLIATH OFF-ROAD’ package for GMC Sierra AT4 adds aggressive custom steel bumpers, LED light bar and driving lamps, and Hennessey 20-inch aluminum wheels with 35-inch off-road tires

All upgrades and accessories are backed by Hennessey's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SEALY, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced comprehensive upgrades for General Motors pickup trucks with its ‘GOLIATH 650’ build. The new supercharged performance upgrade delivers an impressive 55 percent increase in horsepower and a 43 percent increase in torque — a warranty backs the upgrade.



The factory Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups may be optioned with GM’s naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 — the powerplant is the largest and most potent naturally aspirated gasoline-fed eight-cylinder in its class. Stock output is 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, sending power through GM’s Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission with part- or full-time four-wheel drive.

Obsessed with ‘making fast cars faster’ since 1991 and determined to release the full potential of the GM’s engine, the engineers at Hennessey upgrade the Sierra and Silverado’s 6.2-liter V8 (L87 EcoTec3) with a robust 3.0-liter supercharger, high-flow intake system, high-flow intercooler, and a crankcase ventilation system. In addition, chromoly pushrods are installed, and the engine management software is enhanced with HPE engine management calibration. Lastly, a stainless-steel cat-back exhaust system (retaining stock exhaust tips) is installed to improve performance and soundtrack. The result is a dyno-proven 650 bhp and 658 lb-ft of torque.

The ‘GOLIATH OFF-ROAD’ package complements the supercharged power upgrade on the GMC Sierra AT4 and adds a custom front steel bumper with ‘GOLIATH’ laser-etched into the plate. An LED lightbar and LED driving lamps are also installed to enhance visibility on- and off-road while further boosting the vehicle’s presence. The chassis is lifted with an off-road suspension upgrade, and Hennessey 20-inch aluminum wheels, with rugged 35-inch off-road tires, replace the stock 18-inch wheels.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "GM offers its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 in a range of very capable pickup trucks begging for forced induction. We bolt on a big supercharger to pull an extra 230 horsepower and nearly 200 additional lb-ft of torque out of the engine and then back it with a warranty for peace of mind. Our GOLIATH package is ideal for those seeking more power than the factory is willing to offer, whether on-road, off-road, or towing.”

Hennessey prides itself on the quality of its vehicles and workmanship. As such, the ‘GOLIATH 650' benefits from a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. The ‘GOLIATH 650’ power upgrade is offered for the Chevrolet Silverado RST, Trail Boss, LTZ, ZR2, or High Country and the GMC Sierra AT4 and Denali Ultimate with the L87 motor. The ‘GOLIATH OFF-ROAD’ package is offered exclusively for the Sierra AT4. Customers may send applicable vehicles to Hennessey for the ‘GOLIATH 650' upgrade, or they may be ordered now through authorized Chevrolet and GMC retailers or directly from Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Images — Hennessey ‘GOLIATH 650’ GMC Sierra AT4

Video — Hennessey ‘GOLIATH 650’ GMC Sierra AT4

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.' HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

Social media

Instagram: HennesseySpecialVehicles / HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 |

Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contacts

For further information, images, or comments, contact the Hennessey PR team:

North America

Michael Harley

michael@hennesseyperformance.com

+1 805-402-3613

Europe / Asia

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher@vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

+44 (0)7816 906 794

Ver231211-2

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d872fc9d-5d16-4925-8eae-a718669cc893