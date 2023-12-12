NanoGraf Completes UL1642 and IEC62133 Global Safety Certifications for World’s Most Energy-Dense 18650 Lithium-ion Cell

Company to produce 35 tons of silicon anode material per year, enough to supply 24 million Lithium-ion cells to U.S. Military

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoGraf , an advanced silicon anode battery materials company, today announced the successful completion of UL1642 and IEC62133 certifications for its 3.8Ah 18650 cell, the world’s most energy-dense 18650 lithium-ion cell. With these final safety certifications complete, mass production of its silicon anode and silicon-enabled 18650 cell will begin in 2024.



The UL1642 test ensures that lithium-ion batteries can be safely used in a range of extreme conditions. The IEC62133 is a safety benchmark certification required for the export of lithium-ion batteries. To receive both certifications, NanoGraf’s 18650 cell passed through a series of tests including short-circuit, abnormal charging, forced discharging, impact, shock, crush, vibration, heating, temperature cycling, and fire exposure.

“I’m very proud of our team for achieving this critical milestone, and we are excited that we can continue our mass production trajectory to supply our customers with the highest quality products, enabling safer, lighter, and longer device run times,” said Dr. Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf.

The development of the 3.8 Ah 18650 cell was funded through the U.S. Army to support several strategic initiatives. “We cherish our relationship with the Department of Defense and are committed to exceeding their expectations to not only ensure the safety and reliability of the batteries we supply to the U.S. Army, but also to build the U.S. industrial base,” Wang added.

NanoGraf expects an annual production capacity of 35 tons of silicon anode material per year, enough to supply as many as 24 million of its silicon-enabled 18650 cells.

These certifications come on the heels of a streak of major milestones for NanoGraf. Earlier in December of 2023, the company announced that it had received an $8 million contract from the U.S. Army to accelerate the scale-up of NanoGraf’s silicon anode based cell. Also in December, the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Chicago headquarters, the first large-volume silicon oxide manufacturing facility in the U.S. In March of 2023, NanoGraf announced an oversubscribed Series B funding round of $65 million.

