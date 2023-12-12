SCC77: Bloomage Bloomsurfact EncapCare RP Ensures 99% Dispersion of Anti-aging Ingredient

New York, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage, a globally renowned biotechnology company specializing in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, announced the Bloomsurfact EncapCare RP emulsion solution for effective anti-aging skin rejuvenation at SCC77. By using Bloomage’s patented ingredient dispersion technology with the Bloomsurfact Sodium Surfactin, the EncapCare RP ensures high bioavailability, high stability and low irritation – much more friendly for sensitive skin.

The Society of Cosmetic Chemists 77th Annual Scientific Meeting & Showcase (SCC77) is a premier innovation exhibition of cutting-edge cosmetic science and science education. This year, the conference is expected to feature over 125 exhibits and host over 1,000 top international experts in the cosmetic industry. Presenting at SCC77 is a prestigious opportunity for Bloomage to directly connect with influential leaders on the latest industry developments.

Celebrating the launch, Lois Lu, General Manager of Bloomage U.S. stated: "The announcement of the Bloomsurfact EncapCare RP dovetails with the rising consumer demand for powerful, safe and comfortable anti-aging cosmetic solutions, and we're proud to unveil it at SCC77 alongside other exceptional innovations. Its effectiveness not only unlocks more value for consumers but also makes it easy for cosmetic manufacturers to create new products. Bloomage has always strived to push the entire cosmetic industry towards new frontiers, and transformative biotechnology will always be at the heart of what we do.”

The global anti-aging cosmetics market is forecasted to reach US$120 billion by 2030. Fueled by the surging demand for anti-aging cosmetic products, retinol’s global market size was valued at US$1.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. With consumer interest in anti-aging set to persist, retinol will continue to be a key material in enabling superior anti-aging treatment products.

Retinol is widely recognized within the cosmetic industry for its ability to promote elastin generation and restore skin firmness. Although powerful, the ingredient is susceptible to environmental changes, which poses challenges during cosmetic manufacturing and storage. Moreover, many current retinol-based cosmetic products tend to cause irritations and discomfort, making them unsuitable for sensitive skin.

Bloomsurfact EncapCare RP uses Retinyl Propionate to minimize skin sensitivity while retaining the full anti-aging benefits of retinol. Lab results have shown that it promotes collagen I production by 69% and elastin generation by 14%. In a 7-day patch test, the solution was shown to reduce crow's feet visibility by 28.6% and eye wrinkles by 20%, with even more pronounced results after 30 days – 46.9% and 34% reduction respectively.

Additionally, Bloomsurfact boasts high storage stability, ultra-violet stability, bioavailability and lower toxicity. These characteristics allow Bloomsurfact EncapCare RP to be easily integrable for cosmetic manufacturers, capable of retaining 90% of Retinyl Propionate after 30 days of dark storage at 50°C. It’s also 48% more UV-resistant compared to pure Retinyl Propionate.

Presenting at SCC77, Lois Lu explained that Bloomsurfact EncapCare RP was developed by synergizing efforts from Bloomage’s basic research and application research. Bloomage revolutionized the industry when it began producing hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation, and the same technology also played a key role in the manufacturing of Bloomsurfact. The company's mature and adaptable biotechnology platform has enriched its technical capabilities and streamlined its business operations, elevating quality and accelerating time to market. Its broad product portfolio and extensive R&D have expanded beyond just hyaluronic acid to cover diverse sectors, including food and nutrition, pharma and healthcare, personal care, and other innovative applications.

Bloomage first established its U.S. subsidiary company in 2012. The branch continues to be vital in shaping the company’s products by understanding and conveying the needs of the North American market. In addition to delivering relevant products and services to its customers, Bloomage U.S. has cultivated partnerships with established brands across North America.

At the same time, Bloomage works with renowned laboratories in creating more new technology and innovative products for consumers. Bloomage also actively collaborates with world-renowned universities and labs to support dedicated scientists in their research and help them achieve commercialization.

In 2022, Bloomage was recognized as one of the 50 Smartest Companies in China - 2021 by the MIT Technology Review. Moreover, Bloomage’s sustainable intangible cultural heritage protection plan, titled "Bloomage Biotechnology Advocates for Cultural Heritage Conservation through Social Responsibility Campaign," has been displayed as an exemplary case for the sideline event of the United Nations 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage (formerly Bloomage Biotech) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global biotechnology company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization and other bioactive substances. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

