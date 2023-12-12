Verizon gives the gift of upgraded wireless service to customers in Gaylord, MI

GAYLORD, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers in Gaylord, a small town in rural mid-Michigan, just got a big boost. Verizon recently turned on a new cell site in Gaylord which improves 4G and high-speed 5G Ultra Wideband capacity and coverage for residents and visitors in town. The upgraded service covers the western part of Gaylord, MI along M32, between Gaylord and Elmira, just north of the 45th parallel. It also provides a significant residential coverage boost in the area, and to the Gaylord Country Club golf course.



This work is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Our team lives, works and recreates in the same places our customers do, so continuously testing and improving the network is critical. With customers using more data in more places in more ways, we work every day to ensure they have the best experience on our 5G Ultra Wideband network,” said Dean Brauer, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Gaylord, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. For mobility service, visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Gaylord area will be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Further, Gaylord area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

