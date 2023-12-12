Qualifacts Announces New Board of Directors Member: Daniel Hamburger

Recently retired CEO of Provation, Daniel Hamburger, brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and expertise to the Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, backed by Warburg Pincus, today announced that Daniel Hamburger has joined the Qualifacts Board of Directors.



"Qualifacts is thrilled to welcome Daniel to our Board of Directors," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. "Daniel's extensive experience at the helm of market-leading organizations, combined with his deep knowledge of healthcare and SaaS organizations, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our portfolio of innovative solutions."

Hamburger brings more than 20 years of CEO experience from both public and private companies. Most recently he served as CEO of Provation, a clinical documentation software provider. Prior to that he served as CEO of Renaissance Learning and as CEO and Director of Adtalem Global Education, a global provider of educational services.

“At Warburg Pincus, we recognize the importance of leveraging industry expertise as we strive to strengthen and grow the businesses in which we invest,” said Andrew Park, Managing Director. “Daniel’s impressive experience and track record in growing healthcare and SaaS organizations, organically and through acquisitions, will serve the Qualifacts Board well as the company continues to increase its momentum.”

Hamburger has also served as Chairman and CEO of Indeliq, a SaaS-based education company backed by Accenture Technology Ventures, and as President of WW Grainger's eCommerce division.

“I’m excited to join the Qualifacts Board of Directors at this exciting inflection point,” said Daniel Hamburger. “Historically, behavioral health and human services organizations use EHRs at only half the rate of general medicine and surgical practices. With the changing regulatory landscape and increasing need for national mental health support, Qualifacts is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of these providers who are serving the most vulnerable in our communities. I appreciate the opportunity to help them make an impact.”

Hamburger also serves on the Boards of FinThrive, a revenue cycle management software provider and Riverside Insights, an educational assessment technology provider. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and his bachelor's and master's degrees in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the Credible™, CareLogic®, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

