Pluto 5000 Announces Genesis API: Empowering Businesses with Company-Owned AI Brains

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluto 5000, a technology company held by Craevotieous Inc., today announced the launch of the Genesis API. This innovation in AI technology provides a tactical commercial approach to building and scaling company-owned AI Brains. Genesis marks a significant leap in the application and tooling layers of AI business technology, allowing companies to create and nurture their own AI Brains for use across their core business operations.



A New Frontier in AI Integration

The introduction of company-owned AI Brains signifies a shift from task-specific AI applications to a more dynamic, interconnected system. This system is designed to evolve and learn autonomously, aligning closely with a company's unique processes and growth trajectory. The Genesis API stands at the forefront of this shift, offering businesses an intelligent asset that is not just a tool, but an integral part of their organizational identity.

Enhancing Company Assets with AI

"Consider an AI Brain as a tangible amplifier of your company's intangible assets, such as your brand, team expertise, data, intellectual property, and market positioning," explains Martin Fogelman, Founder, CEO & CAIO-CTO of Pluto 5000. "It not only transforms these assets into actionable insights for immediate application but also evolves your company’s accessible knowledge base, driving innovation and growth within your business."

Innovative Technology at the Core

At the heart of the Genesis API is Pluto 5000’s proprietary poly-AI hive mind of interconnected AI Neurons, each a layered node that combines Foundational Models (FMs), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and AI Memory. This blend is key in constructing an AI Brain that is not only unique to each company but also capable of applied learning and adaptation.

Simplifying AI Integration with AI Explorer

Pluto 5000’s AI Explorer platform offers a seamless integration experience for companies to leverage the full potential of the Genesis API. Companies can now effortlessly embed their AI Brain into their marketing sites and customer portals, using just a single line of code. This ease of integration democratizes access to human-timescale AI (i.e., in real-time, one-on-one, over time) by making it a commercially viable option for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Use Case: Transforming Customer Engagement

At Pluto 5000, we're driven by the ambition to unify the customer journey across sales, marketing, and customer success. The AI Brain is more than a concept; it's a solution that businesses can implement right now to transform their customer engagement strategy. This technology seamlessly integrates disparate interactions into a cohesive, evolving narrative. This enhances brand loyalty while also forging deeper human connections. This approach represents the dawn of a new era in AI-powered customer engagement, marking a significant leap in how businesses interact with and understand their customers.

Addressing the Challenges of AI Innovation Cycles

Pluto 5000 recognizes the challenge that companies face in keeping pace with the ever-accelerating cycles of AI innovation. AI Explorer is designed to empower companies of all sizes to build their AI business infrastructure in a way that is both approachable at the start and easy to scale over time with additional business scope and technological advancements.

Commitment to AI Safety

Understanding the importance of AI Safety, Pluto 5000 acknowledges its responsibility at the tooling and application layers in promoting safe AI practices not just for its customers but also for their end users. AI Explorer’s architecture fosters human-AI collaboration and safety by enabling companies to play an active role in both understanding and applying their AI Brain. This approach integrates AI Safety into the heart of their business operations in an organic, intuitive way.

About Pluto 5000

Pluto 5000 is a technology company with expertise in applied AI, business communications, data ownership, and systems architecture, dedicated to empowering businesses with scalable, innovative AI solutions. With a focus on helping companies lead their AI transformation, Pluto 5000 is excited to see how companies around the world will use their AI Brains to redefine what's possible in their industries.

Founded in 2014 by Martin Fogelman III and backed by Freestyle, Concrete Rose and Bonfire Ventures, Pluto 5000 has raised ​​$3.8MM and is focused on leveraging their AI solutions and APIs to redefine the relationship between companies and their customers.

Read the full announcement here .

For more information, please contact: media@pluto5000.com