Murder Mystery Specialist Red Herring Games Brings out a £10 Stocking filler just in time for Christmas

GRIMSBY, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murder Mystery Specialist Red Herring Games Brings out a £10 Stocking filler just in time for Christmas – but hurry – only 200 remain in the UK!

Following a successful Kickstarter launch in October – Red Herring Games, the UK’s murder mystery specialist has brought into the games market a brand new “escape game in a box” ready for the Christmas season.

With just 2 weeks left until the big day, sales are picking up rapidly and less than 200 now remain in the UK for puzzle lovers.

Space: System Error is designed for avid puzzle solvers, this escape game in a box is unique with a multi-stage puzzle approach on individual cards allowing players to solve piecemeal collecting all the pieces they need to tackle the final meta puzzle.

It takes experienced puzzle players around 45 minutes to an hour to solve, and those with less puzzle experience 90 minutes to two hours.

Feedback from players has been overwhelmingly positive. Red Herring Games are a small business, who have diversified over the years to provide not just murders to order, but also escape experiences. This is their first puzzle box designed for the consumer market.

