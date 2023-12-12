Alliance Entertainment’s AMPED Distribution Helps Power New Album Launch of K-Pop Band ATEEZ

Physical Album Sales Drive ATEEZ's Historic Number 1 Billboard Top 200 Chart Position

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, today announced that its independent distribution arm AMPED Distribution assisted with the successful physical launch of K-Pop band ATEEZ’s latest album, "THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL", with physical CD and Vinyl sales powering the band’s first US number-one album within its first week of release.



With an impressive 96% of its total in physical sales, ATEEZ's success is fueled by their dedicated fanbase, emphasizing the power of physical album sales, especially with a unique combination of CD and vinyl formats. AMPED contributed by distributing ATEEZ's physical albums to key chain and select big box stores. Notably, AMPED organized an indie record store promotion for K-pop, showcasing the expanding reach and influence of the genre. Fans have displayed unparalleled dedication, driving for hours to attend record store parties and forming lines outside before the stores even opened.

“We congratulate ATEEZ under KQ Entertainment and hello82 on securing their first-ever US number-one album within the first week of release, making history for the group and the K-Pop genre,” said Jeff Walker, CEO and CFO of Alliance Entertainment. “The album also stands out as one of the few K-Pop releases featuring a simultaneous CD and Vinyl launch. AMPED’s powerful reach supplying and marketing music throughout the US has continued to position us to be the go-to distributor to maximize physical sales for bands and labels.”

Dean Tabaac, Head of AMPED, added, “AMPED Distribution extends its gratitude to all involved for being able to play a part in the physical release of this project and we look forward to more collaborations with KQ Entertainment and hello82 in the future.”

About AMPED Distribution

AMPED is one of the fastest growing, top-tier independent distributors committed to developing and growing independent artists and labels worldwide. A part of Alliance Entertainment, AMPED gives the indie community access to a global distribution system with the largest sales force, a seasoned and skilled staff that provides a suite of services and data second to none. AMPED’s customer base is the largest in the industry directly servicing brick and click retailers large and small along with (DTC) direct consumers. AMPED’s growing roster of labels include labels such as Believe Digital, Better Noise, Big Loud, By Norse, Cleopatra Records, Compass Records, Compound Interest, Earache, Empire, Epitaph Records, Firebird Records, Flatiron, Fuga, GoodToGo, Herp Alpert Presents, Hopeless Records, Iconic Artist Group, IDLA, Integral (PIAS, Harmonia Mundi), Kai Media, Kartel, Lex Records, Mascot, Merge Records, MNRK (eOne, Dualtone), Nettwerk Music Group, Nuclear Blast, Polyvinyl, Proper Music Group, Rebel Records, Reservoir Media (Chrysalis, Tommy Boy), Ruf Records, Secretly Music Group, Shanachie, Smithsonian Folkways, Sub Pop, Vydia, Warner Classics and more. For more information, visit www.ampeddistribution.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

MZ Group

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

(949) 491-8235

AENT@mzgroup.us

AMPED Press Contact:

Jocelynn Pryor

Marketing@AMPEDDistribution.com