IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Bruce Nurse, Head of Investor Relations for Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

To begin the interview, Nurse introduced Vision Marine Technologies and its business model.

“Our objective here – our mission if you like – is really to disrupt the traditional boating industry by transforming the boating experience with electric power,” Nurse said. “We all see what's happening with the auto industry, with electrification of our vehicles. Every auto manufacturer now has an option for the consumer to drive electric, but we haven't seen this on the water.”

“We have a tremendous amount of pollution on our waterways with the gas and diesel that's affecting shorelines, marine life, etc. So, over the last many, many years, Vision Marine has invested many hours into our technology and lots of money on R&D. We're bringing fully electric to the waterways to provide a solution to the consumer. Instead of going with the internal combustion engine with runoff gas and diesel, now they have a fully electric option that has no carbon emissions and is competitively priced.”

Nurse then put a spotlight on the performance potential of Vision Marine’s technology.

“In August, for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, we built a carbon fiber boat with two of our E-Motion™ powertrains. It was piloted by Shaun Torrente, a world champion boat racer who races for the Abu Dhabi race team… We hit 116 miles an hour, beating the previous record, which happened to be held by Vision Marine at 109 miles an hour… It's how you harness energy from the battery to the motor to the propeller, and that's our expertise. That's our patented IP and technology that we bring.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its flagship E-Motion™ 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company’s E-Motion™ and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance.

Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to the company’s boats result in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, longer range and a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorboat.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.VisionMarineTechnologies.com

