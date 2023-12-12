Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jerry DeCiccio as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), a development-stage medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Jerry DeCiccio, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. DeCiccio brings more than 40 years of financial industry experience to the Company, which includes executive roles at publicly traded companies and Ernst & Young. Previously, he was CFO/COO at Intech Electromechanical (NASDAQ), CFO/COO at GTC Telecom (AMEX), CFO at Incomnet Communications (NASDAQ), and President at Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCBB).

Mr. DeCiccio also served in senior financial roles at Parker Hannifin Corp. (NYSE), Waste Management Inc. (NYSE), and Newport Corp. (NASDAQ). In these roles, he managed finance, accounting, SEC reporting, treasury, human resources, investor relations, and legal departments. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for Interplay Entertainment, Inc., and GT Data Corp.

Mr. DeCiccio earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Loma Linda University and an MBA in Finance and Systems Technology from the University of Southern California. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California. Mr. DeCiccio succeeds Jeremy Farrell, who was previously appointed CFO in March of 2022.

“We are truly appreciative of Jeremy’s service as we set the stage for first-in-human studies of Sigyn Therapy and created an expansive pipeline of therapeutic candidates during his tenure,” stated Jim Joyce, CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics. “In the same breath, we are thrilled to have Jerry join our team as we shift focus toward the clinical advancement of Sigyn Therapy and unlocking the value of our therapeutic pipeline.”

Mr. DeCiccio stated, “I am very excited to join the Sigyn Therapeutics team. I believe the potential for value creation is tremendous. Having previously been in positions in similar industries, I am confident that we will further develop and execute our business plan.”

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage medical technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include the ImmunePrepTM platform, ChemoPrepTM, ChemoPureTM, and Sigyn TherapyTM.

ImmunePrepTM is a development-stage commercialization platform to enhance and extend the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, which account for nine of the top 15 best-selling cancer therapy drugs. ChemoPrepTM is designed to optimize the delivery of cancer chemotherapy to tumor-site targets, while ChemoPureTM extracts off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce treatment toxicity.

Sigyn TherapyTM is a novel blood purification technology being advanced to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders. To date, in vitro studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn TherapyTM to reduce the circulating prevalence of twelve different pathogen and inflammatory disease targets from human blood plasma. Based on these outcomes, candidate treatment indications include community-acquired pneumonia, endotoxemia, drug resistant viral and bacterial infections, and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. First-in-human feasibility studies of Sigyn TherapyTM plan to enroll end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation, which are highly prevalent and associated with increased mortality in the ESRD population.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

