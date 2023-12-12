2023 Galaxy Entertainment Group Asia & Greater Bay Area Racing Festival to be held this week

MACAU, December 12 - The 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Group Asia & Greater Bay Area Racing Festival, organized by the Sports Bureau and the Automobile General Association of Macao-China, and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, will take place from 15 to 17 December (Friday to Sunday), at the Coloane Karting Track.

The organizers held a press conference today (12 December) to announce the details of the event. The press conference was attended by: Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Roberto Carlos Osório, Vice President of Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Américo Martins de Jesus, Race Director of the Asia & Greater Bay Area Racing Festival, among others.

The Racing Festival featured seven races, including three karting races (ROK GP Junior, KZ, and X30 Senior 125 Class) and four motorcycle races (Mini Bike, 150-190cc, 250 cc, and Greater Bay Area Motorcycle Cup 150cc), with participants from Mainland China, Singapore, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Macao. The event will take place over three days, with practice on 15 December and races on 16 and 17 December. Entry is free for spectators to experience the thrill of motorsports.

For more information, please follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.