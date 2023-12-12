2024 MGM Macao International Regatta to be held from 11 to 14 January

MACAU, December 12 - The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, and supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, will take place from 11 to 14 January 2024.

The organizers held a press conference today (12 December) at Cotai MGM to announce the details of the event, and guests included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, Chairman of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Robert Li, Vice-Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; members of the Sports Committee along with other guests.

The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, with expenses covered by MGM and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management. Through hosting this international sailing event, the organizers aim to elevate major sporting events, to showcase Macao as a city with a rich maritime history, to promote sailing sports and to enhance the development of Macao.

The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta comprises three competitions: the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 Unified Design Group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC Group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 Unified Design Group). Around 300 athletes from 28 countries and regions will gather in Macao to participate in the competitions. 11 teams in the Macao Cup International Regatta and 11 teams in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta will compete at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. 15 teams participating in the International Catamaran Invitational will compete for the championship at the waters south of the Inner Harbour Channel off the Macau Science Center.

The organizers have invited internationally certified judges from the International Sailing Federation to arbitrate the event. The event will also include a fleet parade and a photography contest, with the aim to raise public’s awareness and interest in sailing sports and to promote the development of marine sports in Macao.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.