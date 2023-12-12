Submit Release
Party General Secretary hosts welcome ceremony for Chinese Party, State leader

VIETNAM, December 12 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his spouse chaired an official welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

The welcome ceremony was held with 21-cannon salute, the highest level for a head of state.

The Chinese leader and his spouse are making a State visit to Việt Nam from December 12-13 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse.

Party General Secretary Trọng invited the Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping to ascend to the honorary podium, and 21 cannons were fired in salute. The two leaders then inspected the guards of honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

The Việt Nam visit by the Party General Secretary and President of China and his spouse and a high-ranking delegation from the CPC and Chinese State is the first by the highest leader of the Chinese Party and State to Việt Nam after the 20th National Congress of the CPC. It comes one year after the historic visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in October 2022.

The visit takes place as Việt Nam and China are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. It will mark a new historical milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Following the welcome ceremony, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng held talks with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping. — VNS

