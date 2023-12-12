Momcozy's Cozy Holiday Extravaganza Celebrates Motherhood and Spotlights Community Spirit

New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for its commitment to maternal comfort, last Sunday, Momcozy teamed up with the founder Cristina Bocanegra, to hold the Holiday Mini Market in Austin, TX., which attracts nearly a thousand families annually for a distinctive blend of shopping and community engagement. Radiated additional warmth and a sense of community this year, and Momcozy also added a special touch to the event's 12th anniversary.

But it’s not the end, Momcozy aims to bring Cozy Holiday for moms, not only bringing high-quality products with preference this Christmas on their website and Amazon , but also give real help for moms.





Mini Market and Momcozy: Supporting Mothers and Community

So, what is this Mini Market? Led by Cristina Bocanegra, it has become a key event in Austin, focusing on motherhood and community connection. It brings together 50 businesses owned by women and/or moms, offering a family-friendly shopping experience that also strengthens community bonds.

This year, Momcozy played a significant role in the Mini Market. They established the Cozy Lounge, which was a designated area for mothers to relax. This space provided free services like nursing, pumping, and diapering. They also created the Cozy Courtyard, a serene location for mothers to unwind with snacks and hot cocoa.

"Bring Holiday Back to Moms"

In alignment with the spirit of the event, Momcozy launched the "Bring Holiday Back to Moms'' campaign. This initiative highlights the often unseen "invisible labor" mothers contribute during the holiday season. The campaign aims to shift this dynamic, ensuring mothers can also enjoy the holidays. Momcozy's focus on comfortable, efficient products supports mothers through pregnancy and child-rearing years, emphasizing their well-being during the festive season.





Exclusive Holiday Promotion for Moms

Celebrating the campaign, Momcozy announces a festive promotion from December 11th to 17th. Here are the details you need to know:

● Sitewide Discount: All products are available at a 20% discount.

All products are available at a 20% discount. ● Special Offer for Bras: A 30% discount on purchases over $79, exclusively for bras.

A 30% discount on purchases over $79, exclusively for bras. ● Flash Sale on Core Products (December 13-15): A 25% discount on core products, including:

● S12 Pro Double Wearable Breast Pump

● V1 Hands-Free Breast Pump (Hospital Grade)

● Breastfeeding Seamless Wirefree Nursing Bras

● Video Baby Monitor

● And more



Momcozy's Holiday Extravaganza is a Win for Moms and Families

With a wide range of thoughtful, high-quality products, finding the perfect gift is easier than ever, especially since many products of Momcozy have been listed by the NAPPA Awards Bundle Gift Guide 2023, like Momcozy M5 wearable breast pump, Momcozy Baby Monitor, etc. This holiday season, embrace the opportunity to celebrate motherhood and show appreciation with gifts that truly matter. Don't miss out on Momcozy's sale – it's your chance to spread joy and comfort to the mothers who make life so special.





About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

Josefine Pan Momcozy pr-at-momcozy.com