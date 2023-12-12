SHAREHOLDER NEWS: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Icosavax; Is the Deal in the Best Interest of Shareholders?

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to AstraZeneca.

You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/Icosavax-co

On November 30, 2023, Icosavax announced that it had entered a deal to merge with AstraZeneca. Under the terms of the deal, Icosavax shareholders will receive $15.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones.

Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given a one Wall Street analyst has a $30.00 price target on the stock. If you are a shareholder of Icosavax and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact: Johnson Fistel, LLP 501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101 James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471 jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com