Oil Free Air Compressor Market Size to Touch Around US$ 33.17 Billion 2030, Recording a CAGR of 7.5% | Report by CoherentMI

Oil free air compressors use piston or scroll technology and do not require oil for lubrication. They are mainly used in applications where oil carryover cannot be tolerated such as food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

The Oil Free Air Compressor Market was valued at US$ 20 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 33.17 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% during forecast period 2023 and 2030.



The oil free air compressor market is driven by two main factors. First, the increasing environmental concerns and regulations regarding air pollution have led to a growing demand for oil-free air compressors. Traditional air compressors use oil for lubrication, which can contaminate the compressed air and result in environmental pollution. Oil-free air compressors, on the other hand, are designed to produce clean and contaminant-free compressed air, making them more environmentally friendly. This factor is expected to drive the demand for oil-free air compressors in various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and food processing.

Second, the rising need for energy-efficient air compressors is also contributing to the market growth. Oil-free air compressors are known for their higher energy efficiency compared to oil-lubricated compressors. They provide better air quality and can reduce energy consumption, leading to cost savings for end-users. This factor is particularly important in industries where compressed air is extensively used, such as automotive, construction, and electronics. The growing emphasis on energy conservation and sustainability is expected to propel the adoption of oil-free air compressors in these industries.

Market Trends:

Two key trends are shaping the Oil Free Air Compressor Market. Firstly, there is a growing demand for portable oil-free air compressors. Portable compressors offer flexibility and convenience, allowing users to efficiently move them around different job sites or locations. These compressors are particularly favored in industries such as construction and mining, where mobility is crucial. Additionally, the increasing trend of pneumatic tools in various industries is driving the demand for portable oil-free air compressors, as they provide a reliable and efficient power source.

Secondly, the market is witnessing an increasing focus on technological advancements. Manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to improve the performance and efficiency of oil-free air compressors.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Hitachi introduced eco-friendly centrifugal chillers in compliance with ASHRAE rules to support sustainability targets.

In April 2022, Kaeser Compressors launched DSDX 175-500 series of silent direct-drive rotary screw compressors for enhanced performance and power efficiency.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand from the Oil & Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry is one of the key end-use industries for oil-free air compressors. These compressors play a crucial role in various applications within the industry, such as offshore drilling, natural gas processing, and refining. The increasing demand for oil and gas globally is expected to drive the growth of the oil-free air compressor market.

According to industry experts, the oil-free reciprocating compressors segment is expected to dominate in this market. These compressors are extensively used in the oil and gas industry due to their ability to deliver high-pressure air without the presence of oil contaminants. The segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from the industry.

Rising Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry

The food and beverage industry is another major end-use industry for oil-free air compressors. These compressors are widely used in this industry for various applications, including packaging, clean air supply, and pneumatic conveying. The increasing demand for processed and packaged food products, together with the stringent regulations regarding the safety and quality of food products, is driving the growth of the oil-free air compressor market in the food and beverage industry.

The dominating segment in this industry is the oil-free reciprocating compressors segment. These compressors are preferred in the food and beverage industry due to their ability to deliver oil-free and contamination-free air, ensuring the safety and quality of the food products. The segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, driven by the growing demand from the industry.

Key Takeaways:

The oil-free air compressor market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry and the food and beverage industry.

On the basis of type, the oil-free reciprocating compressors segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This can be attributed to their versatility, low initial cost, and ease of maintenance. The oil-free reciprocating compressors offer a wide range of pressure options, making them suitable for applications in industries such as power generation, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

In terms of end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is expected to dominate the market. The oil & gas industry requires high-quality compressed air for critical operations, and oil-free air compressors provide the necessary air supply with minimal risk of contamination. Moreover, the power generation and pharmaceutical industries are also significant end-users of oil-free air compressors, contributing to the market growth.

By power rating, the 0-50 HP segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This can be attributed to the widespread use of small-sized oil-free air compressors in industries such as food & beverage, home appliances, and textile. These compressors are compact, cost-effective, and suitable for applications with lower air demand.

In terms of pressure, the 0-20 Bar segment is expected to dominate the market. Most industrial applications require compressed air within this pressure range, and oil-free air compressors provide reliable and efficient operation within these specifications.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The region has a well-established oil and gas industry and a stringent regulatory environment in the food and beverage industry, driving the demand for oil-free air compressors.

Key players operating in the oil-free air compressor market include Fusheng, Kobelco, General Electric, Aerzen, Atlas Copco, Sullair, Mitsui, Hitachi, Anest Iwata, Nanjing Compressor, Boge, Fusheng, Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, Johnson Controls, Oasis Manufacturing, Elgi, KAESER, Gardner Denver, and Ingersoll Rand. These players are investing in research and development activities to develop advanced and efficient oil-free air compressors to cater to the growing market demand.



Global Oil Free Air Compressor Market Segmentation:

By Type Oil-free Rotary Screw Compressors Oil-free Reciprocating Compressors Oil-free Centrifugal Compressors Others

By End-use Industry Power Generation Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Home Appliances Textile Oil & Gas Others

By Power Rating 0-50 HP 51-250 HP 251-500 HP Above 500 HP

By Pressure 0-20 Bar 21-100 Bar 101-350 Bar Above 350 Bar

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



In conclusion, the oil-free air compressor market is witnessing significant growth opportunities from the oil and gas industry and the food and beverage industry. The dominating segments in these industries are the oil-free reciprocating compressors segment. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, and key players are investing in innovation to meet the market demand.

